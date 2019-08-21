After a year of working to strengthen recycling and organics efforts in Hutchinson, and to educate residents on those efforts, the city's Minnesota GreenCorps project is wrapping up at the end of the month.
GreenCorps volunteer consultant Evan Vollmer was brought to CreekSide Soils in 2018 to help educate Hutchinson residents on reducing contaminants in organic materials, as well as exploring different options when it came to how other facilities were operating.
The ultimate purpose of the project, according to CreekSide general manager Andy Kosek, was to reduce the amount of contamination in curbside organics.
Hutchinson is unique in that every home in town is part of the city's source separated organics system. That's why residents have three bins: one for trash, one for recycling and one for organics such as compost and food waste.
CreekSide, an enterprise fund that makes money for the city, uses curbside organics to make a compost product sold to farmers and gardeners. But when people put non-organic material into their organics bin, it costs money for CreekSide to separate it from the organic material.
"The efforts — going back to the whole reducing contamination — that's going to have a huge impact on the operation moving forward," Kosek said. "The fewer contaminants we receive in the raw materials, the less that we screen out in a day. So there will be a monetary savings there."
When it came to reducing contamination in organics, Vollmer started by conducting an audit in fall 2018. He found about 1 percent contamination per pound of organics. In an audit this past winter, that number rose to 4 percent contamination per pound of organics.
"The most common contamination that I've seen were plastic bags, plastic plant carriers, cans, clothing and plastic bottles," he said. "There was an overabundance of cardboard in the source separated organics."
As part of his education efforts, Vollmer created social media posts informing residents about common contaminants and how to properly use the organics bin.
"I focused them mainly around holidays like Christmas, talking about Christmas lights, decorations or gift wrapping," he said. "Kind of talking about those contaminants we often see during those times."
He also went door to door in neighborhoods that had the highest amount of contamination.
"I started handing out the organics guides I had created," Vollmer said. "I'd then talk to them about contamination issues and answer any questions they had."
When Vollmer's time at the city is finished, the guides he created will still be available for CreekSide employees to continue his work.
As part of the project, Vollmer also reached out to city departments to help recycling efforts at their offices. He worked especially closely with the parks department to start recycling programs in Hutchinson's parks. At Veterans Memorial Field, 225 pounds of recycling was collected this past year.
"I set up some recycling bins at the VMF ballpark for high school and Hutchinson Huskies games," Vollmer said. "That's been going very, very well. It's been clean recyclables. There's not a lot of non-recyclables in there."
Kosek was thankful for Vollmer's contributions and said CreekSide may apply to be a host site again should contamination levels rise again. It may even consider adding a full-time position with the company.