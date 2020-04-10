With Gov. Tim Walz’ stay at home order in place and people concerned about going out into crowded public places, many shoppers have turned to online ordering and pickup for their grocery needs. To meet the increased demand, local grocery stores are having to adjust.
A source from the Hutchinson Walmart said 45 new employees had been hired to assist with the online grocery shopping and delivery service. The store has also reduced the number of days in which customers may order their groceries in advance from seven days to just one day. This was done due to concerns that people ordering several days in advance may not receive the items they want because they could be sold out as shoppers are buying in greater quantities during the pandemic.
Cash Wise Foods of Hutchinson and Coborn’s of Glencoe, which are both owned by the same company, are also making adjustments due to the increase of online shoppers.
In a prepared statement, Chris Coborn, CEO of Coborn’s, said the company meets daily to assess the evolving environment and implement protocols to ensure the safety of guests and employees. More temporary workers have also been hired to meet the demand.
“These temporary employees are helping us in (a) variety of ways,” Coborn said, “with online ordering being one of our areas of need.”
The statement said the supplier, transportation teams and employees are working to ensure people get what they need so they can stay at home.
“Our employees are committed to meeting the needs of our guests and fulfilling their online grocery orders,” Coborn said. “They take pride in their job and shop for our guests’ groceries as if they are their own.”