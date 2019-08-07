Many of life’s great challenges are best not handled alone.
Young mothers who would appreciate a network of support may want to check out a local group geared toward those raising the area’s youngest children: Mothers of Preschoolers.
“It’s an international organization, but it’s localized within communities,” said Ashley Lammers, mother of a 3-year-old and 2-year-old. “We get together twice a month to meet on topics as they come up, or as moms ask. We spend two hours in fellowship away from kids and have free child care (during the meetings).”
The group is for mothers from pregnancy to kindergarten, including adoptive and foster parents.
“We have a position called the mentor mom, we only have one,” Lammers said. “(Darcee Waller) comes and provides stories and tips on how she raised her kids.”
The group had about 25 members last year and hopes to grow. Interested mothers can check out the group’s Facebook page or email hutchmopsatctk@gmail.com. A recent conversation was about screen time for young kids.
Lammers said she thinks the group’s strength is providing a space for mothers to talk about any concerns they may have.
“You can talk to other moms going through the same thing you’re going through,” she said. “It’s very helpful.”
“We have some moms who work outside the home but don’t have that connection with their co-workers where they can talk about mom things,” said Amy Jung, mother of a 6-year-old and 3 1/2-year-old.
MOPS brings in a few guest speakers each year, usually based on topics members have expressed interest in, such as self care and organizing advice.
The group meets 9-11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, usually on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Members are from Hutchinson and nearby communities, including some from as far as Cokato and Bird Island.
“The thing that really drew me in was that I was able to eat a hot breakfast and not share my food with little fingers,” Lammers said. “The first time I came it was like, ‘Wow, this is what it’s like.’”
“Momming is hard,” Jung said. “Being able to see, ‘You know what, I am doing a good job, I am a good mom,’ and seeing other people like you, that’s good. There are good and bad days, and you’re not alone.”
To help cover the expense of its day care service, MOPS has a pancake breakfast 9:15-10 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Christ the King. There will be a freewill offering.
Child care providers come to the church during MOPS meetings.
“We pay them to watch the kiddos for us,” Jung said, “and we don’t want to charge moms to cover the cost.”