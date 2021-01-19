As of Tuesday morning, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said he and other state House Republicans have not been contacted by law enforcement regarding an investigation into the Jan. 6 Storm the Capitol rally in St. Paul.
“It seems like it is political theater to try and intimidate and silence a constitutionally protected peaceful rally at the St. Paul Capitol in support of President Trump,” Gruenhagen wrote in emailed response to the Leader.
Gruenhagen was one of six Republican lawmakers who participated in the rally where speakers railed for Gov. Tim Walz to end emergency COVID-19 orders and federal lawmakers to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Some lawmakers, including Gruenhagen, spoke to the crowd of about 500 people outside the Minnesota State Capitol. Other lawmakers who attended the rally were Reps. Susan Akland, Steve Drazkowski, Mary Franson, Eric Lucero and Jeremy Munson.
Although there were no attempts to enter the Capitol or Gov. Tim Walz’s residence, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating whether speakers and organizers crossed the line of protected free speech and committed acts of terroristic threats or other crimes with speeches that often struck a violent tone.
“We are going to fight. We’re going to go down, there are going to be casualties, I’ll be the first casualty, I don’t care,” said Alley Waterbury, one of the speakers at the event.
“We have gone beyond the point of protesting, we have gone beyond the point of rallies. We are at the threshold of a civil war,” said Raul Estrada, another speaker at the rally who later likened liberals to “weeds,” saying, “We need to pull the weeds.”
“We are very cognizant of the fact that folks have that First Amendment right to protest and to speak,” Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said in an interview with the Star Tribune last week. “There is a line that has to be drawn legally that says when that First Amendment protest right … goes into terroristic threats and criminal behavior.”
Gruenhagen has said he does not regret his participation in the Jan. 6 St. Paul rally, but he has condemned the violent rhetoric used by some speakers. He also defended his own speech at the rally, saying he thanked police for being present.
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, has said there may be ethics complaints against lawmakers who attended the Jan. 6 rally, but according to Andrew Wagner, director of public affairs for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus, there have so far been no allegations or evidence of wrongdoing.
“It’s my expectation that if there was any comments that rose to the level of needing a referral to either law enforcement or the House Ethics Committee that that would have surfaced by now,” Wagner said, “and it really hasn’t.”