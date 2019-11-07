Voters in the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District decided Tuesday to renew and grow the school’s operating levy that was set to expire at the end of the year.
In a vote of 1,130-741, district residents approved a renewal of the levy with an increase of $282.12 per pupil, bringing it to $460 per pupil.
“I’m very thankful to the district taxpayers for their support,” said superintendent Chris Sonju. “I was excited to see it.”
The money will be used to maintain programs and services and keep on track with district policy that dictates it maintains a 20 percent fund balance for financial security. It will also maximize state aid and provide an additional $113,000.
“That’s how we arrived at the dollar amount we asked of our taxpayers,” Sonju said. “It’s good fiscal responsibility to maximize that (aid). ... We want to keep the great programming we have at our school. We want to keep everything we have.”
The levy increase will add $57 in taxes per year on a home valued at $150,000, bringing it up from $40 per year to $97 per year. The tax does not impact agricultural land.
Tuesday’s results were a stark contrast from 2018, when voters denied the same levy increase. Aside from the change in outcome, the most clear change was voter turnout. The 2018 referendum was voted down 2,850-2,190 and had 3,169 more voters compared to Tuesday’s election.