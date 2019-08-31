Nothing goes together like a fair and 4-H, and this past weekend local club members proved they had a place at the Minnesota State Fair when they earned numerous awards.
In addition to showing, they were responsible for keeping their area and animals clean and representing McLeod County with a good display for fairgoers. To show at the State Fair, 4-H’ers must earn at least a blue ribbon at the McLeod County Fair, but many earned a more prestigious ribbon. 4-H’ers also demonstrate their knowledge of the animal’s industry in addition to presenting for judges.
Grace Bayerl was judged grand champion in the lightweight dairy market goat category, and grand champion overall in the market goat category. As grand champion, the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Bayerl of Lester Prairie was awarded an Alum-Line Popper.
Among the 454 swine at the 4-H Market Swine Show was one Yorkshire gilt exhibited by Zoe Ruschmeier, daughter of Dan and Trisha Wanous of Glencoe, and Peter and Wendy Ruschmeier. Zoe’s animal was reserve champion.
Kianna Dolezal, daughter of Wade and Cindy Dolezal of Silver Lake, exhibited the reserve champion satin rabbit in a show that included 348 rabbits.
This year’s poultry show included 235 participants showing chickens, ducks, geese, guineas, pigeons and turkeys. Zachary Rademacher, son of David Rademacher and Sally Galena of Lester Prairie, exhibited the reserve champion for bantam breeding chickens.
Kiley Lickfelt, daughter of Trudy and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson, was reserve champion dairy showperson in the senior division. She showed in a field of 441 cattle from around the state. Among those cattle was also a Holstein cow exhibited by Emma Friauf, who won grand champion in the registered Holstein cow category. She is the daughter of Wayne and Teri Friauf of Glencoe.
Ethan Grams, son of Kyle and Jill Grams of Buffalo Lake, joined the ranks of winners by exhibiting the reserve champion in the registered Holstein cow category. Another local 4-H’er, McKenzie Swanson, daughter of Kari and David Swanson of Hutchinson, won reserve champion in the total merit red and white dairy heifer category.