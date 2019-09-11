Minnesota 4-H'ers from 87 counties arrived with more than 2,898 animals at the 2019 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment.
This year, McLeod County’s beef exhibitors placed third overall in herdsmanship. Along with interviews, all 4-H youth participating in livestock programming are required to complete the livestock quality assurance training. Through this certification, youth are educated on bio-security, educating the public on the role of livestock and caring for their animal’s welfare.
McLeod County 4-H’ers prepared for this event all summer long. Here's the awards they took home:
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns:
- Swine — crossbred ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, red ribbon/ninth
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Dairy Market Goat — Altered ribbon male, purple ribbon; Champion Lightweight Dairy Market Goat award, Champion Meat Goat award
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
- purple ribbon Ribbon Auction, participation
Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Beef — Shorthorn Plus, Registered ribbon Junior Yearling, fourth
- Beef — Showmanship, Callback
Eddie Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Yearling Doe, blue ribbon
- Dairy Goat — Showmanship, blue ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Two Year Old Doe, blue ribbon
- Dairy Goat — Interview, finalist
- Dairy Goat — Showmanship, red ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
Sam Becker: Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Doe — Three or Four Years Old, blue ribbon
- Dairy Goat — Showmanship, purple ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
Hayley Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
- Swine — Poland, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/second
Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers:
- Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — White Egg Layers, red ribbon
Ariana Buysse, Lynn Huslters:
- Science of Animals — Rabbit — Other, purple ribbon
Kalley Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Dairy — Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf, blue ribbon/sixth
Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
- Rabbit — Mini Rex — Senior Buck, blue ribbon
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
- Rabbit — Satin — Junior Doe, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Satin award
- Rabbit — Interview, finalist
Morgan Feltmann, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Dairy Goat — Alpine — Dry Yearling Doe, blue ribbon
- Dairy Goat — Showmanship, red ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — red ribbon & White, Winter or Fall Yearling, purple ribbon/first
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Aged Cow, Five Years and Older, purple ribbon/first; Champion Registered ribbon Holstein Cow award
- Dairy — Dairy Showcase, 12th
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers:
- Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — White Egg Layers, red ribbon
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns:
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
- Swine — Market Gilt, red ribbon/ninth
- Swine — Interview, finalist
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns:
- Meat Goat — Senior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, blue ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Junior 2—Year Old, purple ribbon/first; Reserve Champion Registered ribbon Holstein Cow award
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Swine — Market Barrow — Crossbred ribbon, blue ribbon
- Swine — Interview, champion
Katherine Hacker, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
- Rabbit — Mini Lop — Junior Doe, purple ribbon
- Rabbit — Showmanship Advanced, 10th
Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Beef — Steer — Crossbred ribbons and Other Breeds, seventh
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns:
- Beef — Commercial Junior Yearling, first
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Swine — Crossbred ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/fourth
- Swine — Interview, champion
- Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association, scholarship recipient
Conner Kurth, Acoma Acorns:
- Swine — Market Barrow — Crossbred ribbon, blue ribbon
Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, blue ribbon/eighth
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers:
- Beef — Black Angus, Registered ribbon Junior Yearling, seventh
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Beef — Steer — Slick—Shorn, purple ribbon/second
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers:
- Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Dairy Showperson Senior Division award
- Dairy — Interview, finalist
- Dairy — Dairy Showcase, fourth
Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Beef — Commercial Spring Calf, fifth
Olivia Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Beef — Steer — Angus, Registered ribbon, fifth
- Beef — Showmanshi,p participation
Addison Luthens, Acoma Acorns:
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
- Swine — Market Gilt, red ribbon
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, purple ribbon
- Sheep — Showmanship, participation
Donnae Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Sheep — Wether Dam — White and Speckle Face Yearling Ewe, blue ribbon
- Sheep — Showmanship, callback
Drayden Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, purple ribbon
- Sheep — Showmanship, participation
Taylor Olmstead, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
- Swine — Spot, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/third
Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Beef — All Other Breeds, Registered ribbon Fall Calf, second
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Meat Goat — Senior Meat Breeding Doe Kid, red ribbon
Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
- Rabbit — Holland Lop — Junior Buck, red ribbon
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Poultry — Chickens — Bantam Breeding Pen, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Bantam Breeding Chickens award
Zoe Ruschmeier, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
- Swine — Yorkshire, Registered ribbon — March Breeding Gilt, purple ribbon/first; Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt award
Montana Sanchez, Independent:
- Beef — Prospect Calf — Heifer, seventh
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Kendalyn Schmidt, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — red ribbon & White, 2 Year Old, purple ribbon/second
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — red ribbon & White, Winter or Fall Calf, purple ribbon/second; Reserve Champion Total Merit red ribbon and White Heifer award
- Dairy — Interview, finalist
- Dairy — Dairy Showcase, fifth
Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, purple ribbon/second
Brianna Tabbert, Lake Marion Lakers:
- Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — Brown Egg Layers, blue ribbon
Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Beef — Cow and Calf — Black Angus, Registered ribbon, eighth
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Jersey Winter or Fall Yearling, purple ribbon/first
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Jersey Summer or Spring Yearling ,purple ribbon/second
- Dairy — Dairy Showcase, Rising Star
Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, blue ribbon
- Sheep — Showmanship, participation
Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
- Swine — Hampshire, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, purple ribbon/second
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Beef — Composite Charolais, Registered ribbon Spring Calf, second
- Beef — Showmanship, participation
Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns:
- Meat Goat — Senior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, purple ribbon
- Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Holstein, Grade — 2—Year Old, purple ribbon/second
- Dairy — Interview, finalist
- Livestock Team Demonstration, blue ribbon
Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns:
- Dairy — Holstein, Grade — Fall Calf, blue ribbon/ninth
- Livestock Team Demonstration, blue ribbon
McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns:
- Swine — Duroc, Registered ribbon — January Breeding Gilt, red ribbon/third