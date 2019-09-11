4-H clover

Minnesota 4-H'ers from 87 counties arrived with more than 2,898 animals at the 2019 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment.

This year, McLeod County’s beef exhibitors placed third overall in herdsmanship. Along with interviews, all 4-H youth participating in livestock programming are required to complete the livestock quality assurance training. Through this certification, youth are educated on bio-security, educating the public on the role of livestock and caring for their animal’s welfare.

McLeod County 4-H’ers prepared for this event all summer long. Here's the awards they took home:

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns:

  • Swine — crossbred ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, red ribbon/ninth

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Dairy Market Goat — Altered ribbon male, purple ribbon; Champion Lightweight Dairy Market Goat award, Champion Meat Goat award
  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
  • purple ribbon Ribbon Auction, participation

Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Beef — Shorthorn Plus, Registered ribbon Junior Yearling, fourth
  • Beef — Showmanship, Callback

Eddie Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Yearling Doe, blue ribbon
  • Dairy Goat — Showmanship, blue ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Two Year Old Doe, blue ribbon
  • Dairy Goat — Interview, finalist
  • Dairy Goat — Showmanship, red ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation

Sam Becker: Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Dairy Goat — Nigerian Dwarf — Milking Doe — Three or Four Years Old, blue ribbon
  • Dairy Goat — Showmanship, purple ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation

Hayley Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
  • Swine — Poland, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/second

Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — White Egg Layers, red ribbon

Ariana Buysse, Lynn Huslters:

  • Science of Animals — Rabbit — Other, purple ribbon

Kalley Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Dairy — Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf, blue ribbon/sixth

Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
  • Rabbit — Mini Rex — Senior Buck, blue ribbon

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
  • Rabbit — Satin — Junior Doe, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Satin award
  • Rabbit — Interview, finalist

Morgan Feltmann, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Dairy Goat — Alpine — Dry Yearling Doe, blue ribbon
  • Dairy Goat — Showmanship, red ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — red ribbon & White, Winter or Fall Yearling, purple ribbon/first

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Aged Cow, Five Years and Older, purple ribbon/first; Champion Registered ribbon Holstein Cow award
  • Dairy — Dairy Showcase, 12th

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — White Egg Layers, red ribbon

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns:

  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
  • Swine — Market Gilt, red ribbon/ninth
  • Swine — Interview, finalist

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns:

  • Meat Goat — Senior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, blue ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation

Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Junior 2—Year Old, purple ribbon/first; Reserve Champion Registered ribbon Holstein Cow award

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Swine — Market Barrow — Crossbred ribbon, blue ribbon
  • Swine — Interview, champion

Katherine Hacker, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
  • Rabbit — Mini Lop — Junior Doe, purple ribbon
  • Rabbit — Showmanship Advanced, 10th

Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Beef — Steer — Crossbred ribbons and Other Breeds, seventh
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns:

  • Beef — Commercial Junior Yearling, first

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Swine — Crossbred ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/fourth
  • Swine — Interview, champion
  • Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association, scholarship recipient

Conner Kurth, Acoma Acorns:

  • Swine — Market Barrow — Crossbred ribbon, blue ribbon

Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, blue ribbon/eighth

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers:

  • Beef — Black Angus, Registered ribbon Junior Yearling, seventh
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Beef — Steer — Slick—Shorn, purple ribbon/second

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Dairy Showperson Senior Division award
  • Dairy — Interview, finalist
  • Dairy — Dairy Showcase, fourth

Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Beef — Commercial Spring Calf, fifth

Olivia Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Beef — Steer — Angus, Registered ribbon, fifth
  • Beef — Showmanshi,p participation

Addison Luthens, Acoma Acorns:

  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
  • Swine — Market Gilt, red ribbon

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, purple ribbon
  • Sheep — Showmanship, participation

Donnae Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Sheep — Wether Dam — White and Speckle Face Yearling Ewe, blue ribbon
  • Sheep — Showmanship, callback

Drayden Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, purple ribbon
  • Sheep — Showmanship, participation

Taylor Olmstead, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
  • Swine — Spot, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, blue ribbon/third

Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Beef — All Other Breeds, Registered ribbon Fall Calf, second
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Meat Goat — Senior Meat Breeding Doe Kid, red ribbon

Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation
  • Rabbit — Holland Lop — Junior Buck, red ribbon

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Poultry — Chickens — Bantam Breeding Pen, purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Bantam Breeding Chickens award

Zoe Ruschmeier, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Minnesota Meats — Rabbit, participation
  • Swine — Yorkshire, Registered ribbon — March Breeding Gilt, purple ribbon/first; Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt award

Montana Sanchez, Independent:

  • Beef — Prospect Calf — Heifer, seventh
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Kendalyn Schmidt, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — red ribbon & White, 2 Year Old, purple ribbon/second

Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — red ribbon & White, Winter or Fall Calf, purple ribbon/second; Reserve Champion Total Merit red ribbon and White Heifer award
  • Dairy — Interview, finalist
  • Dairy — Dairy Showcase, fifth

Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Registered ribbon — Summer Yearling, purple ribbon/second

Brianna Tabbert, Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Poultry — Chickens — Egg Production — Brown Egg Layers, blue ribbon

Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Beef — Cow and Calf — Black Angus, Registered ribbon, eighth
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Jersey Winter or Fall Yearling, purple ribbon/first

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Jersey Summer or Spring Yearling ,purple ribbon/second
  • Dairy — Dairy Showcase, Rising Star

Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Sheep — Wether Dam — Black Face Ewe Lamb, blue ribbon
  • Sheep — Showmanship, participation

Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Minnesota Meats — Pork, participation
  • Swine — Hampshire, Registered ribbon — February Breeding Gilt, purple ribbon/second

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Beef — Composite Charolais, Registered ribbon Spring Calf, second
  • Beef — Showmanship, participation

Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns:

  • Meat Goat — Senior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, purple ribbon
  • Minnesota Meats — Meat and Dairy Goat, participation

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Grade — 2—Year Old, purple ribbon/second
  • Dairy — Interview, finalist
  • Livestock Team Demonstration, blue ribbon

Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns:

  • Dairy — Holstein, Grade — Fall Calf, blue ribbon/ninth
  • Livestock Team Demonstration, blue ribbon

McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns:

  • Swine — Duroc, Registered ribbon — January Breeding Gilt, red ribbon/third

