Here were the McLeod County Fair 4-H champions for 2019:
AEROSPACE
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion
BEEF
Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Animal Overall Champion
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Animal Overall Reserve Champion
Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Heifer — Commercial Class Champion
Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County, 4-H Riders Breeding Heifer — Commercial Class Reserve Champion
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Heifer — Registered Class Champion
Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Heifer — Registered Class Reserve Champion
Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Cow/Calf Class Champion
Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Cow/Calf Class Reserve Champion
Jordan Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Dairy Steer Class Champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Dairy Steer Class Reserve Champion
Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Henry Ditlefsen, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Trent Otto, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Market Animal Overall Champion
Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Market Animal Overall Reserve Champion
Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Market Beef Class Champion
Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Market Beef Class Reserve Champion
Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Montana Sanchez, Independent, Overall Reserve Champion
Montana Sanchez, Independent, Prospect Calf Class Champion
Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Prospect Calf Class Reserve Champion
Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
CATS
Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion
CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion
CLOTHING AND TEXTILES
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Clothes You Buy Overall Grand Champion
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Clothes You Buy Overall Reserve Champion
Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Clothes You Make Overall Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Non Garment Overall Grand Champion
Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Non Garment Overall Reserve Champion
Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Banner Overall Grand Champion
Winsted Jolly Juniors, Club, Banner Overall Reserve Champion
Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Community Pride Overall Grand Champion
Winsted Jolly Juniors, Club, Community Pride Overall Reserve Champion
Lynn Hustlers, Club, Potted Flower Overall Grand Champion
Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Potted Flower Overall Reserve Champion
Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Scarecrow Overall Grand Champion
Lynn Hustlers, Club, Scarecrow Overall Reserve Champion
Lynn Hustlers, Club, Scrapbook Overall Grand Champion
Acoma Acorns, Club, Scrapbook Overall Reserve Champion
CONSUMER EDUCATION
Marisa Uecker, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Anastasia Benusa, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion
CRAFTS
Ava Gostonczik, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Landen Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Ashley Witte, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Ashley Witte, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
CROP SCIENCE
Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Corn Overall Grand Champion
Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Small Grains and Legumes Overall Grand Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Small Grains and Legumes Overall Reserve Champion
DAIRY
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Dairy Herd Management Class Champion
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Dairy Herd Management Class Reserve Champion
Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Kendalyn Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Kalley Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Junior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Champion
Brielle Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Junior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Reserve Champion
Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Junior Champion — Guernsey Class Champion
Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Junior Champion — Guernsey Class Reserve Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Junior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Champion
Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Reserve Champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Registered Champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Reserve Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Jersey Class Champion
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Jersey Class Reserve Champion
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Red and White Class Champion
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Red and White Class Reserve Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Overall Junior Class Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Junior Reserve Class Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Senior Class Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Senior Reserve Class Champion
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Champion
Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Senior Champion — Crossbred and Other Breeds Class Champion
Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Senior Champion — Guernsey Class Champion
Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Champion
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Reserve Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Reserve Champion
Arthur Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Jersey Class Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Jersey Class Reserve Champion
Kendalyn, Schmidt Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Red and White Class Champion
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Red and White Class Reserve Champion
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Demonstration Overall Grand Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Demonstration Overall Reserve Champion
DOG
Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Obedience Overall Grand Champion
Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Rally Overall Grand Champion
Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Overall Grand Champion
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Exhibit Overall Grand Champion
ENGINEERING
Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Engineering Design Overall Grand Champion
ENTOMOLOGY
Margaret Goebel, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion
Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion
EXPLORING ANIMALS
Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Grand Champion
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
EXPLORING THE ENVIRONMENT
Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
FASHION REVUE
Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-plus Class Champion
Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Reserve Champion
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
FAVORITE FOOD SHOW
Charlie Neaton, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Nicholas Kosek, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Reserve Champion
Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
FINE ARTS
Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Hannah Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Taylor Peck, Independent, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion
FISHING SPORTS
Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
FLOWER GARDENING
Naomi Doerr, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Ava Gostonczik, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
FOOD AND NUTRITION
Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Allison Willcox, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
FOOD PRESERVATION
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Arthur Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
FOREST RESOURCES
Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Grand Champion
GOAT
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Samantha Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Morgan Feltman, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Joe Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Taylor Peck, Independent, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Doe Kid/Dry Class Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Doe Kid/Dry Class Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Milking Doe Class Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Milking Doe Class Reserve Champion
Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Dairy Market Goat, Wether Class Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Dairy Market Goat, Wether Class Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Overall Grand Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Overall Reserve Champion
Samantha Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Aurora Blasen, Bergen Busy Bees, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Goat Overall Champion
Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Market Goat Overall Reserve Champion
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat — Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat — Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Jack Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Meat — Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Meat — Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat Breeding Doe Kid Class Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat Breeding Doe Kid Class Reserve Champion
Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Breeding Doe Yearling Class Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Breeding Doe Yearling Class Reserve Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Doe Class Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Wether Class Champion
Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Wether Class Reserve Champion
Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Overall Grand Champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Overall Reserve Champion
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Health Overall Grand Champion
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Health Overall Reserve Champion
HOME ENVIRONMENTAL
Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
HORSE
Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Equitation Overall Grand Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Equitation Overall Reserve Champion
Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, English Showmanship Overall Grand Champion
Hayley Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion
Taylor Jutz, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Game Points Overall Grand Champion
Jada Emme, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Game Points Overall Reserve Champion
Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, High Points Overall Grand Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, High Points Overall Reserve Champion
Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Amanda Rettig, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Novice Overall Grand Champion
Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Trail Class Overall Grand Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Horsemanship Overall Grand Champion
Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Horsemanship Overall Reserve Champion
Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Showmanship Overall Grand Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion
Chloe Hoemberg, Acoma Acorns, Horse Related Overall Grand Champion
Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Horse Related Overall Reserve Champion
INDOOR GARDENING
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
JODY SCHLUETER MEMORIAL AWARD WINNER
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Foods and Nutrition
LAWN AND LANDSCAPE
Joshua Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Design Overall Grand Champion
LIVESTOCK DEMONSTRATION
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion
NEEDLE ARTS
Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
PERFORMING ARTS
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Exhibit Overall Grand Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Exhibit Overall Reserve Champion
Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Performance Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Performance Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Performance Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Abagail and Alyssa, Gruber McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Overall Grand Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Overall Reserve Champion
PETS
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
PHOTOGRAPHY
Halle Hoemberg, Acoma Acorns, Elements of Photography Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Daniella Carrascosa, Lynn Hustlers, Elements of Photography Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Alexander Markworth, Acoma Acorns, Elements of Photography Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Taylor Peck, Independent, Elements of Photography Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Elements of Photography Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Taylor Peck, Independent, Elements of Photography Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Joshua Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Taylor Peck, Independent, Photo Manipulation Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion
POTATOES
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion
Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
POULTRY
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Champion
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Brown Egg Production Class Champion
Brianna Tabbert, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Brown Egg Production Class Reserve Champion
Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Chicken — Market Pen Class Champion
Gavin Lofgren, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Chicken — Market Pen Class Reserve Champion
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Standard Breeding Pen Class Champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Standard Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — White Egg Production Class Champion
Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — White Egg Production Class Reserve Champion
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Champion
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion
Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Market Pen Class Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Market Pen Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Standard Breeding Pen Class Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Standard Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion
Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Show and Hobby Class Champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Show and Hobby Class Reserve Champion
Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Gavin Lofgren, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Turkey — Domestic Only — Breeding Pen Class Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Turkey — Domestic Only — Market Pen Class Champion
QUILTING
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Parker Duesterhoeft, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion
RABBITS
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Morgan Feltman, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Katherine Hacker, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion
Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
Naomi Doerr, Lake Marion Lakers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Stephanie Snegosky, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
ROBOTICS
Aaron Bennett, Bergen Busy Bees, Overall Grand Champion
SCIENCE OF ANIMALS
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
SCRAPBOOK
Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Lauren Trittabaugh, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
SELF-DETERMINED
Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Lane Leibfried, Independent, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Sam Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Eli Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
SHEEP
Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Breeding Ewe — Ewe Lamb Class Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Ewe — Ewe Lamb Class Reserve Champion
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Breeding Ewe — Yearling Ewe Class Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Ewe — Yearling Ewe Class Reserve Champion
Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Breeding Ewe Overall Grand Champion
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Breeding Ewe Overall Reserve Champion
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Zoe Ruschmeier, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Lamb Lead Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Market Lamb Black Face Class Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb Black Face Class Reserve Champion
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Market Lamb Overall Grand Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb Overall Reserve Champion
Jesse Reiner, Lynn Hustlers, Market Lamb Speckle Face Class Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb White Face Class Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb White Face Class Reserve Champion
Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Jesse Reiner, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Donnae Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
SHOOTING SPORTS/WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT
Dylan Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Landen Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, Overall Reserve Champion
SHOP
Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Metal Based Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Metal Based Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Lane Leibfried, Independent, Wood Based Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Wood Based Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Wood Based Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Eli Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Wood Based Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Wood Based Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Wood Based Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion
SMALL ENGINES
Samuel Juerissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Dylan Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
SWINE
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Gilt — Commercial Class Champion
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt — CommercialClass Reserve Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Breeding Gilt — Registered Class Champion
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt — Registered Class Reserve Champion
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Gilt Overall Grand Champion
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt Overall Reserve Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Carson Hagen, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Conner Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Jonathan Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Market Barrow Overall Grand Champion
Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Market Barrow Overall Reserve Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Gilt Overall Grand Champion
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Market Gilt Overall Reserve Champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion
Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Pen of Three Class Champion
Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Pen of Three Class Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Pen of Two Class Champion
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Pen of Two Class Reserve Champion
Carson Hagen, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion
Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
TRACTOR
Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
VEGETABLE GARDENING
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion
Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion
John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 9-plus Class Champion
Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion
VETERINARY SCIENCE
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
VIDEO
Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion
Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion
WILDLIFE BIOLOGY
Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion
YOUTH LEADERSHIP
Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion
Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion