Here were the McLeod County Fair 4-H champions for 2019:

AEROSPACE

Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion

BEEF

Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Animal Overall Champion

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Animal Overall Reserve Champion

Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Heifer — Commercial Class Champion

Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County, 4-H Riders Breeding Heifer — Commercial Class Reserve Champion

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Heifer — Registered Class Champion

Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Heifer — Registered Class Reserve Champion

Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Cow/Calf Class Champion

Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Cow/Calf Class Reserve Champion

Jordan Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Dairy Steer Class Champion

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Dairy Steer Class Reserve Champion

Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Henry Ditlefsen, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Trent Otto, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Rogan Lilienthal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Market Animal Overall Champion

Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Market Animal Overall Reserve Champion

Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Market Beef Class Champion

Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Market Beef Class Reserve Champion

Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Montana Sanchez, Independent, Overall Reserve Champion

Montana Sanchez, Independent, Prospect Calf Class Champion

Randilynn Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Prospect Calf Class Reserve Champion

Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

CATS

Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion

CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion

CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Clothes You Buy Overall Grand Champion

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Clothes You Buy Overall Reserve Champion

Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Clothes You Make Overall Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Non Garment Overall Grand Champion

Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Non Garment Overall Reserve Champion

Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Banner Overall Grand Champion

Winsted Jolly Juniors, Club, Banner Overall Reserve Champion

Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Community Pride Overall Grand Champion

Winsted Jolly Juniors, Club, Community Pride Overall Reserve Champion

Lynn Hustlers, Club, Potted Flower Overall Grand Champion

Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Potted Flower Overall Reserve Champion

Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Club, Scarecrow Overall Grand Champion

Lynn Hustlers, Club, Scarecrow Overall Reserve Champion

Lynn Hustlers, Club, Scrapbook Overall Grand Champion

Acoma Acorns, Club, Scrapbook Overall Reserve Champion

CONSUMER EDUCATION

Marisa Uecker, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Anastasia Benusa, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion

CRAFTS

Ava Gostonczik, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Landen Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Ashley Witte, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Ashley Witte, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

CROP SCIENCE

Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Corn Overall Grand Champion

Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Small Grains and Legumes Overall Grand Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Small Grains and Legumes Overall Reserve Champion

DAIRY

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Dairy Herd Management Class Champion

Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Dairy Herd Management Class Reserve Champion

Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Kendalyn Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Kalley Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Junior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Champion

Brielle Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Junior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Reserve Champion

Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Junior Champion — Guernsey Class Champion

Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Junior Champion — Guernsey Class Reserve Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Junior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Champion

Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Reserve Champion

Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Registered Champion

Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Reserve Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Jersey Class Champion

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Jersey Class Reserve Champion

Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Red and White Class Champion

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Junior Champion — Red and White Class Reserve Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Overall Junior Class Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Junior Reserve Class Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Senior Class Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Senior Reserve Class Champion

Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Brown Swiss Class Champion

Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Senior Champion — Crossbred and Other Breeds Class Champion

Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Senior Champion — Guernsey Class Champion

Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Champion

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Holstein, Grade Class Reserve Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Holstein, Registered Class Reserve Champion

Arthur Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Senior Champion — Jersey Class Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Jersey Class Reserve Champion

Kendalyn, Schmidt Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Red and White Class Champion

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Senior Champion — Red and White Class Reserve Champion

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Demonstration Overall Grand Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Demonstration Overall Reserve Champion

DOG

Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Obedience Overall Grand Champion

Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Rally Overall Grand Champion

Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Overall Grand Champion

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Exhibit Overall Grand Champion

ENGINEERING

Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Engineering Design Overall Grand Champion

ENTOMOLOGY

Margaret Goebel, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion

Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion

EXPLORING ANIMALS

Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Grand Champion

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

EXPLORING THE ENVIRONMENT

Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

FASHION REVUE

Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-plus Class Champion

Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Reserve Champion

Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

FAVORITE FOOD SHOW

Charlie Neaton, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Nicholas Kosek, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Champion

Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-plus Class Reserve Champion

Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

FINE ARTS

Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Hannah Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Taylor Peck, Independent, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion

FISHING SPORTS

Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

FLOWER GARDENING

Naomi Doerr, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Ava Gostonczik, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

FOOD AND NUTRITION

Regan Nyquist, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Ian Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Allison Willcox, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

FOOD PRESERVATION

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Arthur Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

FOREST RESOURCES

Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Grand Champion

GOAT

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Samantha Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Morgan Feltman, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Joe Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Taylor Peck, Independent, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Doe Kid/Dry Class Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Doe Kid/Dry Class Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Milking Doe Class Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Goat Milking Doe Class Reserve Champion

Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Dairy Market Goat, Wether Class Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Dairy Market Goat, Wether Class Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Overall Grand Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Dairy Overall Reserve Champion

Samantha Mattson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Aurora Blasen, Bergen Busy Bees, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Goat Overall Champion

Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Market Goat Overall Reserve Champion

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat — Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat — Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Jack Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Meat — Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Meat — Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat Breeding Doe Kid Class Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Meat Breeding Doe Kid Class Reserve Champion

Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Breeding Doe Yearling Class Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Breeding Doe Yearling Class Reserve Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Doe Class Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Wether Class Champion

Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Market Goat, Wether Class Reserve Champion

Cassidy Wiggert, Acoma Acorns, Meat Overall Grand Champion

Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns, Meat Overall Reserve Champion

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Health Overall Grand Champion

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Health Overall Reserve Champion

HOME ENVIRONMENTAL

Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

HORSE

Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Equitation Overall Grand Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Equitation Overall Reserve Champion

Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, English Showmanship Overall Grand Champion

Hayley Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders, English Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion

Taylor Jutz, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Game Points Overall Grand Champion

Jada Emme, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Game Points Overall Reserve Champion

Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, High Points Overall Grand Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, High Points Overall Reserve Champion

Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Amanda Rettig, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Rebecca Olson, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Novice Overall Grand Champion

Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Trail Class Overall Grand Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Horsemanship Overall Grand Champion

Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Horsemanship Overall Reserve Champion

Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Showmanship Overall Grand Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Western Showmanship Overall Reserve Champion

Chloe Hoemberg, Acoma Acorns, Horse Related Overall Grand Champion

Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Horse Related Overall Reserve Champion

INDOOR GARDENING

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

JODY SCHLUETER MEMORIAL AWARD WINNER

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Foods and Nutrition

LAWN AND LANDSCAPE

Joshua Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Design Overall Grand Champion

LIVESTOCK DEMONSTRATION

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion

NEEDLE ARTS

Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

PERFORMING ARTS

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Exhibit Overall Grand Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Exhibit Overall Reserve Champion

Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Performance Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Performance Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, Performance Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Abagail and Alyssa, Gruber McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Overall Grand Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Performance Overall Reserve Champion

PETS

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Stella Zachmeyer, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

PHOTOGRAPHY

Halle Hoemberg, Acoma Acorns, Elements of Photography Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Daniella Carrascosa, Lynn Hustlers, Elements of Photography Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Alexander Markworth, Acoma Acorns, Elements of Photography Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Taylor Peck, Independent, Elements of Photography Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Elements of Photography Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Taylor Peck, Independent, Elements of Photography Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Joshua Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, Photo Manipulation Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Taylor Peck, Independent, Photo Manipulation Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion

POTATOES

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion

Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

POULTRY

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Champion

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Brown Egg Production Class Champion

Brianna Tabbert, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Brown Egg Production Class Reserve Champion

Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Chicken — Market Pen Class Champion

Gavin Lofgren, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Chicken — Market Pen Class Reserve Champion

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Chicken — Standard Breeding Pen Class Champion

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — Standard Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — White Egg Production Class Champion

Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Chicken — White Egg Production Class Reserve Champion

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Champion

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Bantam Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion

Ella Filk, Acoma Acorns, Ducks — Market Pen Class Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Market Pen Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Standard Breeding Pen Class Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Ducks — Standard Breeding Pen Class Reserve Champion

Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Show and Hobby Class Champion

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Show and Hobby Class Reserve Champion

Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Gavin Lofgren, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Turkey — Domestic Only — Breeding Pen Class Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Turkey — Domestic Only — Market Pen Class Champion

QUILTING

Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Parker Duesterhoeft, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion

RABBITS

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Morgan Feltman, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Katherine Hacker, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion

Alec Dietel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

Naomi Doerr, Lake Marion Lakers, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Stephanie Snegosky, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

ROBOTICS

Aaron Bennett, Bergen Busy Bees, Overall Grand Champion

SCIENCE OF ANIMALS

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

SCRAPBOOK

Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Lauren Trittabaugh, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

SELF-DETERMINED

Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Lane Leibfried, Independent, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Sam Becker, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Eli Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

SHEEP

Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Breeding Ewe — Ewe Lamb Class Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Ewe — Ewe Lamb Class Reserve Champion

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Breeding Ewe — Yearling Ewe Class Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Ewe — Yearling Ewe Class Reserve Champion

Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Breeding Ewe Overall Grand Champion

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Breeding Ewe Overall Reserve Champion

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Zoe Ruschmeier, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Lamb Lead Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Market Lamb Black Face Class Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb Black Face Class Reserve Champion

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Market Lamb Overall Grand Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb Overall Reserve Champion

Jesse Reiner, Lynn Hustlers, Market Lamb Speckle Face Class Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb White Face Class Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Lamb White Face Class Reserve Champion

Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Grand Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Jesse Reiner, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Donnae Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

SHOOTING SPORTS/WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT

Dylan Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Landen Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, Overall Reserve Champion

SHOP

Emma Friauf, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Metal Based Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers, Metal Based Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Lane Leibfried, Independent, Wood Based Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Benton Freitag, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Wood Based Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Wood Based Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Eli Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Wood Based Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Wood Based Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Wood Based Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Reserve Champion

SMALL ENGINES

Samuel Juerissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Dylan Wigern, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

SWINE

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Gilt — Commercial Class Champion

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt — CommercialClass Reserve Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Breeding Gilt — Registered Class Champion

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt — Registered Class Reserve Champion

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Breeding Gilt Overall Grand Champion

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Breeding Gilt Overall Reserve Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Carson Hagen, Otter Lake Royal Juniors, Interview Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Conner Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Interview Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Jonathan Bolland, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Interview Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Market Barrow Overall Grand Champion

Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Market Barrow Overall Reserve Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Market Gilt Overall Grand Champion

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Market Gilt Overall Reserve Champion

Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns, Overall Grand Champion

Brady Andersen, Acoma Acorns, Overall Reserve Champion

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Pen of Three Class Champion

Toby Mohs, Lynn Hustlers, Pen of Three Class Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Pen of Two Class Champion

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, Pen of Two Class Reserve Champion

Carson Hagen, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Showmanship Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Champion

Larkun Kurth, Acoma Acorns, Showmanship Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, Showmanship Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

TRACTOR

Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

VEGETABLE GARDENING

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns, Grades 3-5 Class Champion

Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 3-5 Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Grades 6-8 Class Champion

John Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Grades 6-8 Class Reserve Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Grades 9-plus Class Champion

Mackenzie Breyer, Lake Marion Lakers, Grades 9-plus Class Reserve Champion

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Grand Champion

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, Overall Reserve Champion

VETERINARY SCIENCE

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

VIDEO

Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Grand Champion

Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, Overall Reserve Champion

WILDLIFE BIOLOGY

Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, Overall Reserve Champion

YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers, Overall Grand Champion

Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr Pioneers, Overall Reserve Champion

