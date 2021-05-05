When Bill Arndt was in his early 30s, it was the heyday of snowmobiling.
"Sleds were coming out like crazy," he said. "At one time there were 73 manufacturers of snowmobiles. People bought into it. They were fairly cheap at the time, from $550 to $800 a sled. Now you put another zero on that, plus (more)."
Arndt, who is now 85 years old, was among the early adopters, starting with a Sno-Jet before adding other models to his collection.
"Winter activities were not too much at the time," he said. "Snowmobiling seemed fun. Every evening you'd go out for a ride. Down by the river was tremendous to drive, from Hutch to Cedar Mills."
Arndt's appreciation of the hobby quickly led him to step into the role of an advocate. He helped start a local club — the Hutchinson Drift Riders — and later became regional director of Minnesota United Snowmobilers. When he became a state safety director, it was a continuation of work he began in 1969 and made official in 1971, when he was certified with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as a safety instructor.
This past month, conservation officer Zach Larson honored Arndt with a reward for 50 years of service teaching others to stay safe while exploring nature, racing and traveling on a sled.
"I'm not alone," Arndt was quick to point out. "We've had many (instructors) over the years. Some are retired, some passed on. But there are a couple of us who just keep on going."
They've taught more than 5,000 students how to safely operate a snowmobile, and to slow down, enjoy the ride and pay attention.
Though the club is not active these days, Arndt said, The Hutchinson Drift Riders were among the first in the state. They kept busy offering classes locally and helping with others elsewhere. The club's proficiency also put it in the perfect position to help neighbors and local law enforcement.
"One of the things the snowmobile brought on is you could get out in the storms and help people," Arndt said.
Arndt recalled the 1975 Super Bowl Blizzard, which killed 58 people and dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Midwest. Riders spent two days rescuing people and even helped fight a house fire when conventional vehicles couldn't reach the site.
Meanwhile, Arndt was among snowmobilers across the state who promoted the expansion of trails. Minnesota now has more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails, with many open to other purposes as well. A sled can drive on trails from Albert Lea to International Falls.
In McLeod County, the Crow River Sno Pro's maintain 160 miles of trail. Arndt also offered his time to help with oval track snowmobile racing in the five-state area. He helped officiate the St. Paul-to-Winnipeg race during the St. Paul Winter Carnival, and when that was dropped he officiated an independent race from Thunder Bay to St. Paul.
"It was a lot of excitement," he said. "You'd have up to 500 sleds racing from one location to another."
The Hutchinson Drift Riders used to host a local race at the McLeod County Fairgrounds when they were located near the current 3M site.
"We were the first oval race to have an ice track in the state of Minnesota," Arndt said. "I'd seen how it was done in Michigan. We came back here and us guys worked all night long putting ice down, a thousand gallons at a time. We had 6 inches of ice and it really made racing more interesting."
When Gov. Arne Carlson called on snowmobilers to put an end to a high rate of deaths, Arndt was among those across the state who heard him.
"We organized, got clubs to organize to slow people down," Arndt said. "That's part of the creed of snowmobile instructors, to promote safety. To teach ... you've got to regulate yourself."
After more than 50 years with the hobby, Arndt doesn't ride as much as he used to, but it's still his sport, he says. He made the ride along the river to Cedar Mills this year and cherishes the opportunity to watch wildlife. On a northern Minnesota farm, he has private trails he loves to ride.
"It's a wonderful way of going through the woods," he said.
He has stories of students and riders not only from Minnesota, but other countries. In his days helping with races, he met riders from Finland, Norway and Russia. Minnesota certificates held by snowmobilers Arndt has taught were earned by residents of Asia, South American and Europe.
"It's exchange students, people working here at 3M," Arndt said. "We trained them, got them a certificate. I even had one who became an instructor in Sweden."
He's been a part of group trips across Minnesota, in Michigan and the Black Hills.
"I've got 13 trips to the Yellowstone area," he said. "I've taken many young people. Yellowstone is a fantastic park to see in the winter time. I was lucky enough to have a group of kids with us when we snowmobiled in the Grand Teton National Park. That was a rare occasion.
"There has sometimes been a lot of good with this (hobby)," he added.