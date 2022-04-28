Take a music break for the first Handel's "Messiah" Concert 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson.
This year’s event will feature six chorus selections from Handel’s Messiah, Part 2. The Combined Choir featues singers from Faith Lutheran Church, Christ the King, and the surrounding area. Performing with the choir is a small orchestra comprised of area musicians with Dr. Joan Dixon of Peace Lutheran Church on the organ.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. A free-will donation will be taken at the door with part of the proceeds going to Common Cup Ministry.