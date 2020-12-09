Although the Hutchinson Area Community Foundation keeps a low profile, its influence can be seen and felt throughout the city. It gave $2,000 to Historic Hutchinson's window project at the historic Episcopal Church. It bought new stage lights for New Century Academy. It assisted in expanding the Junior Achievement program to more local classrooms, aided the Wheel & Cog Museum's Best Foot Forward Program and United Way of McLeod County's Imagination Library.
“We've been able to give $388,708 back to the community since our first grant cycle in 2004,” said Jonny Block, foundation treasurer. “The foundation was conceived in 1999. By 2004, we were able to fulfill our first grant-making cycle. That year we gave $4,000 back to the community. Twenty years later, we're able to gift $40,000 a year. It's fantastic.”
Typically, the foundation has followed a one-time per year grant cycle. In September, a public call for grants is advertised in the Leader and on the foundation's website and Facebook page.
“It's essentially a public appeal to registered nonprofits,” Block said. “We review and vet the applications in October and distribute funds in November. In recent years, we received 25 to 35 different requests. Oftentimes it's repeat customers, which you would expect. We look to fund in the $500 to $10,000 range. We're always looking for project-type requests that fill a community need, a tangible project, rather than supporting an administrative budget.”
Like many things in 2020, the foundation's granting process was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board was not able to meet on a regular basis, conducting its first virtual meeting in August. Their focus was on community needs and how to give back to the community quickly and in a meaningful way. As a result, rather than an open call, they chose to reach out to a select group of community partners.
This year, $40,000 in grants were awarded to the following organizations: Common Cup Ministry, Wings-McLeod County, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, McLeod Alliance and the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
"The Community Foundation granted the chamber $1,500 towards supporting local businesses in Hutchinson," said Mary Hodson, president. "We agreed upon Small Business Saturday gift card giveaways. This, added with the Chamber’s $2,000, took us up to $3,500, which was matched by several businesses for close to $4,500 in total."
The infusion of $1,500 allowed the Chamber to amp up the excitement and its educational reach in supporting local businesses during what has been a difficult year.
"Our goal is to incentivize shoppers to be out locally," she said. "It is a tangible program with great results. Some of our businesses had the best Small Business Saturday ever. It won’t make up for what they have lost this year, but it was good for their spirits."
Common Cup Ministry received $10,000, with the money going to its outreach efforts such as the weekend backpack program, monthly diaper distribution, winter clothing for students and children, school supplies and personal care products.
"The Hutchinson Area Community Foundation has been a wonderful support for Common Cup Ministry in recognizing the needs of those we serve throughout the years," said Bev Bonte, executive director. "It is through donations such as this that Common Cup has been able to expand programs to serve more individuals and families."
Wings-McLeod County was awarded $10,000. Common Cup serves as the fiscal agent for this group, which is a new mission project that partners with Common Cup and McLeod County Social Services to provide children with a small pillow pack that they can take with them to their foster care placement.
The McLeod Emergency Food Shelf also received $10,000.
"At this point, we're probably going to replace some refrigeration," said Lenny Albers, executive director. "With those funds, it would be at the Hutchinson site."
Albers called the grant "critical" to the nonprofit.
"If we need it to pay rent or the electric bill, we would definitely use it for that," she said. "We would do whatever we need to do. We would buy food with it. It definitely makes a difference."