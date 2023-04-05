Hutchinson will move forward with a project to build two “oversized” hangars at the city airport.
The low bid from Eversong Construction for the proposal came in at $596,192, which was below the $780,000 estimate. The City Council approved the bid this past week, as well as administration costs of $95,000.
The city-owned hangars will measure 55x52 feet with a 16-foot clearance door, and will be available for rent. The size would accommodate larger aircraft operating out of Hutchinson, such as twin-engine planes.
“Knowing what happens at Hutchinson, it’s likely a spray plane would end up there at some point,” Public Works Manager John Olson told the City Council when the item was previously discussed. “That’s the size of hangar we’re going for: A pretty substantial size.”
There is presently one crop spray aircraft in the city’s largest hangar.
“They have to do a little dance and hope there is no gust of wind to get the airplane in the hangar. Not a lot of wiggle room there,” Olson told the City Council this past week.
Construction will likely start in fall, with the buildings available early next year. Olson expects the hangars will be filled quickly, likely with competition. A current waiting list has about 15 people on it.
An interfund loan of $372,972 will help pay for the project. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2024, 2025 and 2026 will be used to pay back the loan.
Olson said it was “a good project, very, very good bid, and again from a contractor that we’re familiar with and has done work at the airport before.”
“Talking with FAA folks, there’s a lot of airports doing very similar projects to what we’re doing to utilize this funding, and to prepare. They’re very busy stamping hangar plans,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to get the bids we did.”