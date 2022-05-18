Ryan Hansch announced he is running for McLeod County Attorney.
A rural Brownton resident, Hansch has served as assistant Blue Earth County attorney for more than 11 years. Michael Junge, the current McLeod County Attorney, has said he is not filing for reelection.
“Born and raised in McLeod County, I am committed to providing honest, fair and effective criminal prosecution and legal services to those that live and work in McLeod County. My experience prosecuting the most serious criminal cases, managing a team of attorneys and support staff, and being a trusted advisor make me the right choice for McLeod County,” Hansch wrote in an emailed announcement of his candidacy.
The McLeod County Attorney's Office is responsible for adult criminal prosecution, juvenile delinquency prosecution, child protection cases involving the abuse and neglect of children, civil commitments, the enforcement of child support collection, the representation of the county in civil legal matters, and more.