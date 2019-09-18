The Hutchinson Concert Association is kicking off its 2019-20 season with Harps & Chords at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.
Voted the “Best Emerging Band” by New York Public Radio, the New York City performance duo features harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press. They are performing a program of contemporary and popular music from various decades including well-known hits ranging from "Summertime" by George Gerschwin and "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley to "Maybe I'm Amazed" by the Beatles and "Come Away With Me" by Norah Jones.
Kerrod and Press have performed at a variety of venues including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, The Apollo Theater and the Metropolitan Opera House.
The concert is free to Hutchinson and Glencoe concert association members. Not a member? Individual tickets are $25 and available at the door. Want to be a member? Memberships will be available for purchase at the Harps & Chords concert. The cost for a membership is $55 for adults, $120 for family (parents and dependent children) and $150 for a member sponsor (two adult season tickets or one family membership).
WHERE THE MUSIC
COMES FROM
The local concert association has been in the business of bringing quality entertainment to Hutchinson since its founding in the 1980s. The group is governed by a board with the following members: Ross Jurek, president; Hazel Sitz, secretary; Linnea Klassen, treasurer; Bev Wangerin, memberships/sponsors; Stacie Jurek, online marketing; Nancy Jaspers, programs; Jeanne Langan, publicity; and Jeanne Hassinger, at-large member.
In addition to funding three concerts per year, the Hutchinson Concert Association also gives a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior.
The concert association works with Allied Concert Services to book talent. It's a job Allied has been doing since 1948. The company is known for providing quality, experienced and consistent service. It works with nearly 135 concert associations in 15 states.
This is the first time the company has worked with Harps & Chords.
"We liked them for several reasons," said David Folin, an owner of Allied Concert Services, "fine playing/singing, able to present a familiar and attractive program (and the) unusual use of the harp. It's an instrument not often seen and heard live. (The duo features) two women as opposed to the predominance of male-oriented artists, and it's something a bit different."
Folin said artists come to their attention through agents, managers, word of mouth among the artists, things they see around town or while traveling. Sometimes it's a tip from a concert association member who has seen something good they think Allied should be aware of.
It's not easy to become an Allied touring artist. Folin, who has been with Allied for more than 50 years, said they will spend time to investigate the possibility of trying to tour an artist or attraction based on the following:
- Is the artist and genre attractive to Allied audiences?
- Do they play/perform at a very high level?
- Does the artist have a good rapport with the audience and can they entertain?
- Can the artist work within the technical confines of most venues?
- Can the artist handle themselves professionally both with us and the local presenters?
- Does the artist have high-quality audio/video materials?
- Is the artist interested in touring to smaller cities/towns of the central U.S.?
- Does the artist impress Allied as good, friendly, reliable, polite people?
Next up for concert association members is Double Double Duo on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Glencoe Event Center, 1107 11th St. E.