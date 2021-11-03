Ashley Hart of Hutchinson was one of 92 people honored with the 2021 Spirit Award by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. The announcement was made during an online celebration Sept. 23.
Hart is a direct support professional with LSS. The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
LSS of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, LSS supports 1 in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
For more information, visit lssmn.org.