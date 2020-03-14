Hassan Valley Township's general revenue levy decreased and the road and bridge levy decreased, but that made room to increase the fire levy. All in all, Lynn Township's 2021 levy held steady at $162,000 following Tuesday's annual meeting.
The levy was the same for 2020 and 2019, but in 2019 it was a slight uptick following a few years of decreased or steady levies. Hassan Valley Township board members and a handful of residents attending the annual meeting discussed how to maintain a similar trend into the future.
"Gravel is not going to get any cheaper," said Supervisor Garrett Luthens.
Much of the township's work is in relation to road maintenance. But the largest portion of the levy was $70,000 for the fire fund in the face of upcoming equipment upgrades for the Hutchinson Fire Department in 2021. Townships that receive service from fire departments help cover a portion of their costs.
"We knew it was coming about a year ago," said Clerk Robert Anderson, "so we've been planning for it. It isn't due for another year so we will pay it all in some lump sum."
But the expense isn't isolated. The township recently paid its share of upgrades for the Glencoe Fire Department.
"That was a steep one, too," Anderson said. "It was a hard hit. Fire is really taking over on the financial end of it and more is coming in 2023. It's always something."
Supervisors noted that fire departments are proud of their service, but hoped they would work together to find a unified approach to serve the entire county together, duplicate equipment and keep costs down. They asked McLeod County Board Member Rich Pohlmeier to help facilitate it as a priority, but not to try and make fire service a county function.
"When the fire department shows up, you want them to have the best equipment," said Supervisor Steve Reiner. "But the question is, 'How can we do that and be fiscally responsible?'"
Incumbents were re-elected at the polls following the meeting. Supervisor Randy Kirchhoff will serve another three-year term and Anderson will serve another two-year term as clerk.
The future of rural recycling was also discussed at the meeting. For the past few years, townships have struggled to stop people from using rural recycling sites in each township as garbage dumps. The contaminated recycling means that when the county collects the material, it is unable to sell it as a renewable product and keep the service as solvent. Pohlmeier said the county recycling program has made changes and shifted from losing money to nearly a flat cost. But contamination issues persist.
"A small percentage of people have spoiled it," he said, noting the amount of garbage has grown.
The county is attempting to address the problem by shifting to four rural sites, with one near Winsted, one near Glencoe, one near Stewart and one near Hutchinson. The sites are meant to be more easily monitored. It's possible for townships to receive a curbside pickup program if they push for it. A pilot program is underway in Winsted Township.