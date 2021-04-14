It's been quite a year. Who would have ever thought the governor would issue stay-at-home orders, bars and restaurants would close, and just about every event in Hutchinson would be canceled?
With fingers crossed and a prayer in my heart, I'm hoping the worst is behind us. With the blessings of a vaccine, life, I hope, is beginning to return to normal, or at least what we remember as normal.
So if you're ready to leave COVID in the dust, there's much in Hutch as the saying goes. Grab your pen and start filling in the next two months of your calendar with these events:
APRIL
- April 15: Karaoke with Chris and Dana is back 8-11 p.m. every Thursday at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
- April 15-17, 21-23: Hutchinson Theatre Company presents "Everybody Loves Opal" 7 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or hutchtheatre.org.
- April 17: Live music by the Jolly Ramblers 2-5 p.m. during Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co's. Tackle Bock Bash noon-11 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
- April 19-May 8: Annual Youth Art Exhibition at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
- April 20: The Hutchinson Concert Association is back with its new 2021-22 season. For information about performers, dates and memberships, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
- April 22: ARTLuck is back. Bring your own food and beverage and enjoy an evening of discussion while sharing a meal at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Reservations are required by emailing Lisa Bergh at director@hutchinsonarts.org.
- April 24: Hutchinson High School Prom. At noon, informal photos at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson; 2 p.m. Grand March with limited capacity. It will also be streamed live; 7-11:30 p.m. prom with activities at the high school and Squeaky's. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
- April 30: Camping season opens at the McLeod County parks of Lake Marion and Piepenburg. Camping is available through Oct. 18. To make a campground or shelter reservation, visit mcleodparks.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
- Challenged by a treasure hunt? The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is hosting Letterland. The goal of this citywide scavenger hunt is to find all the alphabet letters A-Z. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/h86pabw8 or the Hutchinson Public Library, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and the Wheel & Cog Museum at the Hutchinson Mall.
- Looking for a new hobby? Try geocaching in the following Hutchinson parks: Boy Scout Park, Eheim Park, Girl Scout Park, Kiwanis Park, Miller Woods Park, Rotary Park, Veterans Memorial, AFS Park and American Legion Park. For more information, visit geocaching.com.
- Watch for information about the dedication of the new Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing and the unveiling of the Les Kouba mural and agriculture display at the McLeod County Museum. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
MAY
- May 1: The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission will begin installation of its 2021-22 Sculpture Stroll. This year, there will be 13 sculptures on display throughout the city. For more information, visit hutchinsonpublicarts.com.
- May 1: Looking for a whale of a sale? Head to Hutchinson for its Spring Citywide Garage Sale. For more information, call 320-753-3635.
- May 1: Biscay Spring Craft & Gift Expo 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Biscay Liquor Store.
- May 1: Registration is open for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts' Summer Studio. These art classes include mixed-media painting and printmaking, stained glass, batik and tie dye, moviemaking, art robot machines and more. Classes are for youth age 5 or older. Tuition support and transportation vouchers are available. For more information, email Lisa Bergh at director@hutchinsonarts.org or call 320-587-7278.
- May 1: Annual Youth Art Exhibition open house at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Capacity is limited to 40 visitors at a time. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed. Guests are asked to be mindful of the designated entrance and exit doors. Art center staff will monitor capacity. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
- May 1-31: May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists. To download the city of Hutchinson's bicycle map, visit tinyurl.com/3putj6kf.
- May 2: Josie Sanken will kick off Crow River Winery's Sunday Music on the Courtyard 2-5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 3: Hutchinson High School Band Concert at the high school auditorium, 1215 Roberts Road S.W. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2151.
- May 3: Hutchinson Park shelters open for the season. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2jp6u44a. To download a copy of the city's parks, trails and McLeod County parks, visit tinyurl.com/42jb6d94.
- May 4: Wine & Words Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 7: Campground at Masonic/West River Park opens for the season; tinyurl.com/2jp6u44a
- May 9: Crow River Winery's Sunday Music on the Courtyard features Clark Machtemes and Traveled Ground 2-5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 12: The Hutchinson Huskies baseball team kicks off its 2021 season against the Glencoe Brewers 7:30 p.m. at Vollmer Field in Glencoe. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 14: Hutchinson Huskies are traveling to Litchfield to face the Litchfield Blues 7:30 p.m. at Optimist Park in Litchfield; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 15: Cast your line! It's opening day of Minnesota's walleye and northern pike season.
- May 15: Opening of the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
- May 16: Hutchinson Huskies host the Maple Lake Lakers in their home opener 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 16: Crow River Winery's Sunday Music on the Courtyard features John Beck 2-5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 19: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Brownton Bruins 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 21: Swing Into Spring at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features Hutchinson High School band and choir students performing in a club-like atmosphere. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
- May 21: Paddle sport rentals open for the season at Masonic Campground, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway. Hours through Labor Day are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Available to rent are kayaks, tandem kayaks, paddle boards and canoes. Rates per item are $5 per 1/2 hour, $10 per hour or $30 for four hours. Cash only. For more information, call 320-234-4494.
- May 21: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Bird Island Bullfrogs 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 22: Live music by Emily Williams 1-4 p.m. during Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co's. third anniversary celebration and vendor market 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
- May 23: Crow River Winery's Sunday Music on the Courtyard features Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 2-5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 23: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Loretto Larks 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 26: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Waconia Lakers 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 28: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Cold Spring Springers 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 30: Crow River Winery's Sunday Music on the Courtyard features Hula Creek 2-5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
- May 30: Hutchinson Huskies vs. Waverly-Montrose Stingers 5 p.m. at Waverly; tinyurl.com/7ajzk6jh.
- May 31: Memorial Day. This federal holiday honors and mourns military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.