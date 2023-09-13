It’s easy to see where the hashtag #muchinhutch comes from. All you have to do is look at the calendar. It’s crowded with events including this weekend’s Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival, Taste of Hutchinson and the Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Used Book Sale.
The buzz for the festival starts early and runs right through Saturday. It begins as volunteers mark the booth spaces in the park. It’s not long after that the first rigs start pulling into town. From the back of vans, pickups, SUVs and motorhomes come boxes and totes of all sizes overflowing with the custom-made work of artists.
For two days — Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 — Library Square in the heart of Hutchinson’s historic downtown district is transformed into a smorgasbord of creative work. Whether you’re looking for unique Christmas gifts, a painting or photograph for a living room wall or jewelry to enhance your favorite outfit, you’ll find it and more.
This year marks the 49th annual Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival. Forty-nine years is a long time. Why has it stood the test of time?
According to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, there are several reasons including quality of product.
“It’s a great Hutchinson get-together, the kickoff to fall, and people love to see products and other people,” she said.
What’s new this year? Expect more than 120 vendors with 30-plus new faces.
“There are some really fun new products coming,” Hodson said. “We’re seeing veterans (participants) return with new items as well. We love that.”
While vendors will showcase their work this weekend, the process actually begins earlier in the year when applications open.
Hodson said the Chamber actually accepts vendors up until the week of the festival — as long as artists can get through the jury process.
“The closer it is to the event, the more expensive it is to participate,” she said. “We open registration up Jan. 1 every year. Once all of their application materials are received, they go through a jury process.”
Artists are asked to submit photographs of their work, which is reviewed by a selection committee. All work exhibited must be the artist’s own handcrafted and self-produced creations. If purchased materials are used as components, all finished/displayed work must be substantially created and made by the applying/attending artist.
This process helps ensure the integrity of the artists displaying, so buyers know they are getting original work created by the artist. It’s not knock-offs from overseas.
Hodson estimated about 12,000 people attend the annual festival. Since admission is free, it’s hard to know, but she said they have done some counting at every corner during the past years.
“We always estimated up to 12,000 and when we counted for two years, we were right on the money,” she said.
When it comes to distance, people don’t mind traveling for a good thing.
“Some travel from others states,” Hodson said. “Mostly I would say the majority come from a 90-mile radius of Hutchinson. We still hear from groups of sisters and girlfriends who make it a full weekend. One of the special parts is that we have chamber members holding special events on the same weekend, so we can advertise for them as well. There truly is #MuchInHutch during Arts & Crafts. We know from talking with local businesses, they see an increase in traffic and sales also.”
If you need an excuse to head downtown, several come to mind: gift shopping, people watching, live music and great food variety.
“What’s not to love?” Hodson asked. “The tax dollars come back to Hutchinson.”
TASTE OF HUTCHINSON
While most head to Library Square for the vendors, there’s probably just as many who are drawn by the smells of delicious food and sounds of live music.
The Taste of Hutchinson is an outdoor food court coordinated by the Hutchinson Ambassadors.
This year, they are welcoming 14 food vendors ranging from tasty chicken sandwiches by The Hungry Draft and thirst-quenching lemonade by Lemon Squeezy Concessions to the “world famous mini doughnuts” made fresh by the Hutchinson Lions Club and savory barbecue by Hickory Hog.
Yum. Enjoy a bite to eat, a visit with friends and live music by All Good Company 4-7 p.m. Friday and Sawyer’s Dream 12:15-2:30 p.m. Saturday.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALE
If you’re a reader, you’re probably counting down the days to the best bargain in Hutchinson — the annual Friends of the Library Outdoor Used Book Sale. It runs concurrently with the Hutchinson Arts And Crafts Festival with hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Books are organized on tables at the library’s Hassan Street entrance. It’s almost a block of books. And if you’re looking for cheap reads, this is definitely the place to shop. While inflation is still in the news, the prices at the used book sale remain the same as last year with paperbacks selling for 25 cents each or 10 for $2. Hardcovers are 50 cents each or 10 for $4.
So what’s for sale? Nonfiction and fiction ranging from cookbooks and how-to manuals to romance, mysteries and more. It’s worth noting, the Friends mentioned they have a lot of children’s books to sell this year.
The used book sale and the Friends’ Book Nook sales table in the library are fundraisers for the organization.
The money raised helps the library by purchasing DVDs and audiobooks, as well as supporting the summer and winter reading programs, providing free copies of the magazine “BookPages” and helping Project Bookshelf Christmas donation of books to children.