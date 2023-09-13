It’s easy to see where the hashtag #muchinhutch comes from. All you have to do is look at the calendar. It’s crowded with events including this weekend’s Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival, Taste of Hutchinson and the Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Used Book Sale.

The buzz for the festival starts early and runs right through Saturday. It begins as volunteers mark the booth spaces in the park. It’s not long after that the first rigs start pulling into town. From the back of vans, pickups, SUVs and motorhomes come boxes and totes of all sizes overflowing with the custom-made work of artists.

Tags