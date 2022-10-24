Trick or treat for the food shelf

HAY Ministries’ annual Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf is Wednesday, Oct. 26. Teams will head out beginning at 4:30 p.m. to collect food donations in Hutchinson. Afterward, students will sort food at St. Anastasia Catholic Church for delivery to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.

 Submitted photo

It’s that time of year when skeletons come out of the closet and pumpkins — in all shapes and sizes, plain, carved and painted — grace front steps and driveways. While these are the early signs of Halloween, it also means HAY Ministries in Hutchinson is gearing up for its annual Trick or Treat for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.

Unlike regular trick or treaters who go door to door soliciting candy. The HAY Ministries’ members will be collecting food that will go to help those in need throughout McLeod County.