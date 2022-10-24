It’s that time of year when skeletons come out of the closet and pumpkins — in all shapes and sizes, plain, carved and painted — grace front steps and driveways. While these are the early signs of Halloween, it also means HAY Ministries in Hutchinson is gearing up for its annual Trick or Treat for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
Unlike regular trick or treaters who go door to door soliciting candy. The HAY Ministries’ members will be collecting food that will go to help those in need throughout McLeod County.
The event is expected to draw about 200 students and 100 adult chaperones to collect donations. The fun begins about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students will gather at their own churches before the food drive, and afterward will meet to sort food and enjoy a pizza supper.
Kristin Matthews, director of youth and family ministry at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, expects about 50 youth and adults to participate from Faith.
“We do this event year after year because we see how much an impact this has on our community,” she said. “Each year we beat our last year’s total! I am a firm believer that we do this event to show our neighbors that we love them. We don’t always realize the full need in our community but knowing that the food shelf needs these items and uses them shows that even one night of service can mean so much to our community.”
Matt Troyer, who is currently overseeing the youth ministry at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, echoed Matthews’ sentiments.
“We participate in the event because we value connecting students to serving their community,” he said. “This is a practical and accessible way for teens to meet a need in Hutchinson. Plus, it’s a lot of fun for them to do. The students really enjoy working together for a good cause. There is joy in serving.”
According to Lennie Albers, executive director of the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, this annual Halloween food drive is important.
“What is most valuable about this drive is the community effort that goes into supporting the food shelf,” she said. “So many people come together to collect and haul food across town, so it can be organized for distribution at the food shelf.”
Albers went on to say another benefit of the October drive is the variety of food that is donated.
“While we have the ability to purchase foods from the food bank, the variety of items is often limited,” she said. “Cereal, for example, is purchased regularly, but limited to corn flakes, crispy rice, and toasty o’s. After a food drive, our selection is much more colorful. It is also very timely as stock is traditionally low at this time of the year. This past summer and early fall have been very busy.”
Typically, the HAY drive usually brings in upwards of 10,000 pounds of food, which is equivalent to approximately 7,700 meals. For perspective, Albers said 57,800 pounds of food were distributed in September alone.
If you’re surprised by that number, don’t be. Food shelf usage is up — over 30% year to date.
“We don’t anticipate that slowing anytime soon,” Albers said. “The cold weather months ahead will be interesting as heating costs are projected to be on the rise and folks are already strapped by high food and fuel costs.”
The McLeod Food Shelf is available to anyone who has to think about feeding themselves and a household.
“We really don’t want to see people in crisis over food, or even having to choose between groceries, gas, or medicine,” Albers said. “McLeod Food Shelf has fantastic facilities and food available to make sure no one goes hungry.”
STAYING THE COURSE
According to Amy DuFrene, Christian formation director at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson, Trick or Treating for the Food Shelf is a longtime local event. She remembers collecting food as a member of Faith Lutheran’s youth group in 1997.
DuFrene believes there are a couple of reasons for the food drive’s longevity. She sees it as an opportunity for the faith community to join together for one common goal, as well as the need is there — it doesn’t go away.
“... The community of Hutchinson and surrounding McLeod County are not seeing the need for food going down,” she said. “In fact with inflation there is a chance that it will continue to rise. When the churches gather together and we are able to get to most houses in Hutchinson the whole community is rallying to help those in need. It can be as simple as giving some of our food to those less fortunate, helping collect the food, joining the effort of sorting or organizing the food shelf. So if an adult wants to participate but is not affiliated with a church, they can again contact a church listed in the box on B1, or the food shelf directly.”
IS IT HAY OR HEY?
HAY Ministries is an ecumenical group where Hutchinson-area churches reach beyond their denominational boundaries to spread the Gospel to local youth. The youth ministries of each church participate in group events as well as individual events to deepen the faith of young people.
Membership includes Riverside, CrossPoint, Faith Lutheran, Peace Lutheran, Christ the King Lutheran, Evangelical Free Church, Foundations Church, Oak Heights Covenant, St. Anastasia Catholic, River of Hope Lutheran, Maplewood Seventh-day Adventist and Youth For Christ.
While the organization’s mission remains the same — to serve together, fellowship together and worship together — the name was changed in 2017, but folks still wonder if the “HAY” spelling is a typo.
Originally it was known as HEY Ministries, which stood for Hutchinson Ecumenical Youth Ministries. Five years ago, it was changed to HAY Ministries. While it sounds the same, the spelling has changed. It now stands for Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries. The name reflects the growth in the organization.
The loose-knit group of area youth pastors was started in 1999 as a way to bring area youth leaders together to connect with the youth of Hutchinson and surrounding areas in the name of Jesus Christ.
LUNCH IS SERVED
While HAY Ministries’ trick or treat for the food shelf is a high-profile event, it’s not the only thing the ecumenical youth ministry program does. During the summer, it hosts Ecumenical Volleyball for high school-age youth and then Middle School Madness for middle school youth. It’s also known for its free lunch program offered during the school year, which has been going strong for more than 20 years. It also hosts release time once a month for middle school students as a large group.
“From a practical standpoint, we (CrossPoint Church) host the lunches because we’re right across the street from the high schoo,” Troyer said. “So it makes the most sense for us to be the host. That’s not the only reason, though. We host the lunch because we strongly value offering our building to be used for the good of our community. Just as Jesus Christ is generous to us, we want to be generous toward others.”