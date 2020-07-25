If your favorite topics of conversation are flowers, vegetables, fertilizers and weeding, take a break with Hutchinson Community Video Network's new program, “In the Garden.” Serving as host is Joyce Hochsprung, a master gardener since 2009.
According to Liz Marcus, HCVN coordinator, the pilot program, which began airing earlier this month features a tour of Hochsprung's home gardens — eight flower gardens and one large vegetable garden.
“When we think about creating programming for the public access, we try to consider widespread community interests,” Marcus said. “It seemed like a gardening program would be something many people in our area would find relatable and enjoyable. I was brought up around my mom and grandma's gardens, so I knew there were plenty of topics to explore, but I needed to find a host knowledgeable, passionate, and willing to be on TV.”
The answer was found during a chat with Chris Schlueter, HCVN's cooking program host. Schlueter recommended Hochsprung.
“Chris had the ability to introduce us initially and encourage Joyce to give it a try,” Marcus said. “Joyce definitely checked all the boxes we had hoped for, and I was excited to get started.”
Planning for “In the Garden” started when there was snow on the ground, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the filming schedule. As a result, Marcus said they missed out on things such as seed starting and spring-time gardening.
“We are looking forward to all the summer and fall subjects Joyce is planning,” she said. “Since we're just getting started, a lot of the upcoming episode topics will be a surprise, but viewers can expect to check in with the Hutchinson Garden Club, the local Master Gardeners, and other avid gardeners in the area. Joyce has also made plans to walk viewers through some helpful hints and tips for creating gardens that flourish.”
MEET THE HOST
Joyce Hochsprung was born in Little Falls and grew up in Royalton. She credited her grandmother for introducing her to the pleasures of gardening.
"When I was very young, grandma lived with us for awhile," Hochsprung said. "She was big time into gardening. I followed her around. It rubbed off on me and my two sisters. We're all gardeners. Two of us are master gardeners."
In 1978, Hochsprung took a position teaching first grade in Brownton. The family moved to rural Stewart in 1992.
With years of gardening experience and a desire to share it, Hocksprung earned her master gardener credentials in 2009.
"I did it because I love gardening and love plants," she said. "I come from a teaching background. I taught first grade for 22-23 years. After I left that, I missed the teaching aspect. I was in the Garden Club for 20-plus years. I was a master gardener and a member of the Garden Club. I was in both and left the Garden Club. I couldn't keep up that pace. (As master gardeners) we share gardening information through the farmers market and the County Fair. Since, COVID, the fair is on the back burner. It's more challenging now to get the word out. We're working on it."
When it comes to her favorite flowers, Hochsprung ticked off three: daylilies, lilies and hostas. In case you're wondering what the difference between a daylily and a lily is, daylilies grow from roots while a lilies grow from bulbs.
"I think hostas are beautiful," she said. "I love the variety, texture, shape and size. There are 7,000 to 8,000 varieties. Everyone can find one to love. With lilies, it's the scents, heights and colors. They start early in the spring and go through August."
Vegetables are savored, too.
"My favorites are zucchini, eggplant and peppers," she said. "I like to make baked jalapeno poppers. I like to do candied jalapenos when I can. I throw them on sandwiches and pizzas. I do a lot of them. I like the flavor of peppers. With eggplant, I love the taste. I can pickles, tomato sauce, tomato juice and some jams and jellies."
ADVICE FROM A MASTER GARDENER
One question that Hochsprung often hears is how do I start gardening? Her best advice: "Just start planting, plant something."
"Back when I started, you had to look in books (for information)," she said. "Now you can Google it. There are tons of social media sites, too, where you can ask questions. We all started somewhere."
Hochsprung recommends starting with annuals and avoiding anything finicky. You can start with a pack of zinnia seeds.
Want a plant or two on the deck or patio? It's easy to do.
"A lot of people do container gardening for flowers and veggies," she said. "Due to a lack of space, they can have something pretty in an apartment or small yard. Some do raised beds. Others put a pepper plant in a pot and a tomato plant in another and that's their garden."
Hochsprung has also observed an uptick in vegetable gardening this past year. Seeds were sold out in stores and big companies online were running behind with unprecedented demand.
"Due to COVID, it prompted people to look into raising their own food," she said. "That's part of it, it was something to do. People redid their whole landscaping designs. They couldn't go anywhere, so they started digging in their yards."
Recently Hochsprung joined with two colleagues in a Zoom meeting to talk with a woman who wanted advice on starting a new flower bed.
"She had a large bed she was looking at doing," Hocksprung said. "We sat down with her and set up a video chat. With no in-person visits at this time, we are making things work."
FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION
Terry Hochsprung, Joyce's husband likes to say, she lives in the garden and comes into the house to sleep.
He's not far off. Between caring for her own gardens, preserving summer produce, serving as a master gardener and now a hosting a TV show, Hochsprung is a busy woman.
Among her achievements she is most proud of is passing along her love of gardening to her children.
"All three of my kids are gardeners," she said. "They do flowers and vegetables. My oldest son, middle child, has the most interest in flower beds. Most of his front yard is turned into flowers — courtesy of mom. None are master gardeners. It makes a mom happy when all three of their kids are gardeners."