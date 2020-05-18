Memorial Day
Attendees at the Hutchinson Memorial Day program bow their heads in honor of those who have died serving in the United States military.

 File photo

Although Hutchinson's annual Memorial Day observance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local veterans groups opted to conduct a program to be aired on HCVN.

"We felt is was important to honor the veterans we have lost this year, and in past years, even if we had to be a bit creative in creating a memorial service," said Liz Marcus, HCVN coordinator, in an email.

The prerecorded Memorial Day service will air at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, on HCVN Channel 7, Mediacom Channel 7 or 107.2, and Nuvera Channel 7 and 907HD. It will also be streamed on HCVN's YouTube channel found at hcvnonline.com and will be available for viewing at any time following the initial broadcast.

