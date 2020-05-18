Although Hutchinson's annual Memorial Day observance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local veterans groups opted to conduct a program to be aired on HCVN.
"We felt is was important to honor the veterans we have lost this year, and in past years, even if we had to be a bit creative in creating a memorial service," said Liz Marcus, HCVN coordinator, in an email.
The prerecorded Memorial Day service will air at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, on HCVN Channel 7, Mediacom Channel 7 or 107.2, and Nuvera Channel 7 and 907HD. It will also be streamed on HCVN's YouTube channel found at hcvnonline.com and will be available for viewing at any time following the initial broadcast.