If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head to Gopher Campfire Club for its 112th annual outing on Lake Byron, 7 miles north of Hutchinson on County Road 7. The three-day event features the following:
- Friday: 7 pm. Bean Bag Tournament
- Saturday: Wild Card Pullers featuring mini-rods and garden-tractor pull at 1 p.m.; steak fry 4-7 p.m. and live music by the Cracklin' Blue Band 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday: breakfast 9 a.m.-noon, sporting clays, trap shooting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; youth medallion hunt, kids pedal pull 2 p.m.; turtle races 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. outing raffle drawing.
Admission is free and concessions are available on the club grounds. All events are open to the public. Membership required for camping. No one younger than 18 permitted without parent or guardian.