Minnesota health officials hold out hope progress has been made against the coronavirus as the number of new daily COVID-19 infections has dropped from a November spike.
But those same officials continue to urge caution as the state’s death toll remains high and a true impact of Thanksgiving travel may not be known for some time yet.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he would announce Wednesday what changes may come to a number of restrictions on many businesses such as bars, gyms and restaurants meant to slow the spread of the virus.
On Monday, the state Department of Health reported the death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 reached 4,462, including 94 deaths Dec. 11, the second-highest daily report of the pandemic, behind only the 101 announced on Nov. 27.
The agency also reported another 3,026 confirmed infections, increasing Minnesota’s total number of cases to 371,342. The number of new cases hit a high of 9,040 on Nov. 28.
The actual number of cases is likely higher due to testing shortages early on in the pandemic, officials say.
In McLeod County, the total numbers reached 2,828 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents, a metric schools use to determine their learning model, dropped to 211.30 for the two-week period of Nov. 15-28. It’s the first time that number has gone down in at least six weeks, but it still far exceeds what would be needed for students to start returning to in-person learning.
DECISION WEDNESDAY ON RESTRICTIONS
Wednesday marks Day 26 of the four-week pause of restrictions Walz implemented on restaurants, bars, fitness centers and social gatherings, which are set to expire Friday. Walz said at a press conference last week he will make an announcement today on the restrictions and if they will change as Christmas approaches.
So far, it appears that the mitigation efforts helped lower daily cases of the virus, but Walz said there was still more data coming in in recent days that will guide his decision, which was originally planned for Monday.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it is still too early to see the impact Thanksgiving gatherings had on the spread of the virus, and that there is still a very high level of virus transmission in the state.
Additionally, no official guidance has been given so far on social gatherings for the holidays later this month, but Walz indicated that restrictions will likely be similar to Thanksgiving.