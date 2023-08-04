Breast milk is usually the first meal for babies when they are born. It plays a vital role in providing them nutrients and antibodies to protect them as they grow.
This makes breastfeeding crucial for the first few years of a baby's life, which means we need to have spaces for mothers to do their thing.
World Breastfeeding Week is held the first week of August every year. Supported by organizations such as United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), World Breastfeeding week is about supporting breastfeeding and bringing awareness to issues around it. The theme for 2023 is breastfeeding in the work environment.
Issues such as having longer maternity leave, paid time off to breastfeed or pump milk when returning to work, and flexible work options are all part of this year’s discussion.
Why are these issues to discuss? Well, breastfeeding is an essential part of motherhood. It provides time for parents to bond with the baby while also making sure the child has a healthy, fulfilling meal. Mothers need time and space to provide milk for their baby and they need to be able to do it regularly.
“Breastfeeding has to be done consistently,” Whitney Nelson, a family health nurse, said. “If a mother can’t pump, she risks having clogged ducts and mastitis (swelling in the breast).”
“You have to be consistent (with breastfeeding) because that is how you make milk,” said Joanne Wesley, the lactation coordinator at Meeker Memorial Hospital. “You make more milk by breastfeeding or pumping milk from your body, and that signals to your body that your baby is going to need more milk. So, you can't go a whole day without pumping and expect to do that routinely and expect to have enough milk for your baby, it's just not going to work. And so that's why it becomes important for employers to sort of support this whole going back to work.”
Breastfeedng provides health benefits to mother and baby, according to health care professionals.
“(Breastfeeding) can lower your risk of developing osteoporosis later in life,” said Nicole Kuttner, a lactation consultant from Hutchinson Health. “It can reduce the risk of developing breast, uterine, endometrial and ovarian cancer. (It) can decrease the amount of insulin you need to use if you have diabetes. It can decrease the risk of anemia and infection for the mother. And when you breastfeed or pump your body releases a hormone called oxytocin that helps your uterus shrink down to pre-pregnancy size and help prevent bleeding problems postpartum. And recent studies have started to show that it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease in women who have breastfed.”
Benefits to the baby include a reduced risk of sudden infant death syndrome known as SIDS, Kuttner said. Additionally, it can protect against respiratory and diarrheal diseases, reduce ear infections and decrease the chance of obesity later in childhood. It also lessens the likelihood of developing type one diabetes, decreases the risk of childhood cancers and then protects against allergies.
With those things in mind, proponents have lobbied to increase access to spaces in the workplace where mothers can nurse their children, or express milk for later consumption.
“I testified before the House and Senate in Minnesota in 1996,” Wesley said. “And I helped with the first law in the country to support breast feeding employees going back to work. We put in the (document) toilet stall, and now it’s turned into the bathroom, because that's where a lot of people think that the mother's room should be. But it shouldn't be because it's, it's not a place that you would ever make a meal. Sometimes management doesn't understand that — they don't understand what mothers are doing with this milk. So trying to get those pieces in place where people understand it's a good thing to support mothers and the community in putting in breastfeeding rooms around the community where people can safely feel like they could go pump their milk or feed the baby."
“The biggest thing with employers is providing a space,” Nelson said. “In the law there are certain requirements. But we've heard of people historically using the bathroom. It's private, there's a lock on the door, obviously, that is not appropriate, and the law protects working parents from that. But not all employers make it a priority to provide that space. We shouldn't have employees sitting in the bathroom pumping or going out to their cars pumping because they don't have space. If an employer is not going to follow the law and not provide time, you’re going to lose your milk supply.”
And while formula is an option for mothers who struggle to produce breast milk, it does not hold a candle to the real thing.
“Formula companies have never even identified all the components of breast milk,” Wesley said. “It is a very complex milk. And so, when (formula companies) discover something, they rush to add that to the formula.”
Formula is an acceptable substitute, but Wesley urges mothers to use breastmilk when possible simply because it will protect the baby more.
There are many misconceptions concerning breastfeeding.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about breastfeeding,” Kuttner said. “Some people worry their breasts won’t be able to produce milk due to their size. Your milk is actually made in the glandular tissue of the breast. So breast size does not matter or determine whether you're able to make milk or not.”
“One of the big things that we hear, especially if it's their second or third child, is it didn't work with my first baby, and so it's not going to work this time,” Nelson said. “And so we work really hard to try to provide that education and just remind mothers every breastfeeding journey is different as well, as you know, every breastfeeding journey with each child is different. And we really try to give that extra support.”
Getting Involved
Getting involved is easier than most think.
- Push for policies in the workplace that offer women space and time to breastfeed. Ideally companies should provide six or more months of maternity leave while also providing feeding rooms and flexible hours upon returning to work.
- Attend events such as the upcoming 2023 World Breastfeeding Week Celebration being held by the Crow River Area Breastfeeding Coalition also helps support breastfeeding. This event, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hunter's Ridge Community in Hutchinson, celebrates families that are breastfeeding, planning to breastfeed or have breastfeed. There will be plenty of games and activities for families to do. Additionally, local lactation support and resources will be available to speak with.
“We're really trying to raise awareness that even if you are pregnant, and thinking about breastfeeding, come (to the celebration), we want to connect with you,” Nelson said. “Connections are important, and necessary to have success. Having someone to talk to and lean on in that journey makes it so much easier.”
- There are also numerous support groups around, such as the Lactation Corner. The group supports breastfeeding mothers by offering numerous workshops and educational meetings about breastfeeding and beyond.