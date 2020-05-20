HealthPartners, which is affiliated with Hutchinson Health, announced Friday it is offering consultation and support to businesses as they work to reopen.
The new "Back to Business" service aims to maintain the safety of workers and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Support includes:
- COVID-19 preparedness planning,
- medical consultation for business preparedness,
- absence policy consultation,
- employee communication consultation,
- employee screening and testing for best health practices,
- support for at-risk employees or those who contract COVID-19, and
- absence management.
“As businesses start to reopen, it’s critical to keep workers healthy and safe in their work environment,” said Patrick Courneya, HealthPartners chief health plan medical officer. “Businesses are essentially being asked to become virus experts overnight, when they should be focusing on keeping their workforce safe."
Learn more at go.healthpartners.com/backtobusiness.