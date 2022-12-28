Are Hutchinson’s taxes too high?
“I’ve always said it depends on what you’re comparing it to,” Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said at the Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
He was calling back to his comments at the city’s Truth-in-Taxation hearing earlier this month. At that time, he had said it depended on what comparison you drew. Since then, the 2021 data he was sharing had been updated to 2022 figures.
Comparing Hutchinson to Minnesota’s outstate regional centers, such as Cloquet, Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Worthington, New Ulm and Brainerd placed Hutchinson at 15 out of 19 — in other words, it had one of the highest tax rates, by comparison.
But now, with a regional center average tax rate of 58.79%, and a statewide city average of 74.65%, Hutchinson’s 2022 tax rate of 60.41% ranks near the middle of regional centers, at 11 of 19.
“The regional center average and the state average actually went up,” Jaunich said. “I had thought that they were going to go down based on what we had seen, but they had gone up, I think about a half percent to 1 percent.”
Another comparison would be to rate Hutchinson alongside McLeod County cities, which would show it has the second lowest municipal tax rate, beaten out by only Biscay.
The city’s tax rate for 2023 is expected to drop even further, to 53.49%.
“I think this is encouraging, to see the direction we’re going,” said City Council member Pat May. “Because it is something everybody always brings up, the concern with high taxes and going the right direction.”
LEVY
The city of Hutchinson was slated to accept its 2023 levy at the Dec. 27 City Council meeting after this edition of the Leader went to press.
At its Truth-in-Taxation hearing earlier this month, it reviewed the proposed levy, which had dropped since September. It had been set to increase 5.9%, but dipped to a 3.3% climb from $7.95 million after adjustments to the city’s revenue and expense projections, which eliminated roughly $206,000 in taxes. The largest contributor to the city’s expenses is wages and benefits, which accounts for 68% of the general fund.
To illustrate how the levy will impact local taxpayers, Jaunich used the example of a home valued at $200,000 this past year, but which saw its value rise to $230,000 due to market conditions. Had the city not increased the levy on such a home, its city taxes would rise $14. Under the prior, preliminary 2023 levy increase, the owner would have paid $79 more on property taxes. With the newly project 3.3% increase, taxes are expected to instead increase $51.
If such a home did not see its value rise from $200,000, it would expect to see a $125 decrease on its city tax bill, due to a growing tax base in Hutchinson.