The 42nd annual Heatwole Threshing Show returned this past weekend with clear skies and weekend temperatures in the mid-80s.
Attendees watched log sawing, grain threshing, straw baling, plowing, blacksmithing, tractor games and tractor pulling at the club’s show grounds southwest of Hutchinson. Exhibitors displayed small gas engines and antique farm machinery. This year the show’s feature was Oliver and Ford tractors.
Saturday’s tractor driving contest winners were:
- Hook–up contest: Ron Schmidt of Hutchinson
- Barrel roll contest: Jerome Borchardt of Brownton
- Slow race forward: Steve Trebesch of Hamburg
- Slow race Reverse: Steve Trebesch of Hamburg
- Blind race: Jerome Borchardt of Brownton
- Chain drag: Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson
- Obstacle course: Jerome Burmeister and Jeremy Hoff, both of Hutchinson
Tractor pull first-, second- and third-place winners were:
- Class 1 (3,000 pounds): Lowell Peterson on an Allis B, Jeremy Hoff on a Case VC, and Wayne Heller on an Allis RC
- Class 2 (3,500 pounds): Bobby Rannow on a Ford 640, Lyle Hoff on a Case SC, and Dan Fenske on a Farmall 200
- Class 3 (4,100 pounds): Bobby Rannow on a Ford 850, Jim Burmeister on a Moline Z, and Pat Vorlicek on an Allis WD
- Class 4 (4,700 pounds): Alex Vandyke on a Case CC, Ron Schmidt on an Allis WD-45, and Jeremy Hoff on a Case DC
- Class 5 (5,500 pounds): Eric Pawelk on a Case DC, Kelsey Howe on a John Deere 530, and Dean Hauer on a John Deere G
- Class 6 (6,000 pounds): Dean Hauer on a John Deere G, Jerome Borchardt on a John Deere A, and Eric Pawelk on a Case 400
- Class 7 (6,500 pounds): Brian Mielke on a John Deere 620, Eugene Hoff on a Case L, and Jerome Borchardt on a John Deere D
- Class 8 (7,500 pounds): Jerome Burmeister on a Case LA, Richard Bodin on a McCormick W-9, and Jason Miller on a McCormick W-9
- Class 9 (8,500 pounds): Mike Aydt on a John Deere 820, Richard Bodin on a McCormick 650, and Caleb Aydt on a John Deere 820
In 2022, the Heatwole Threshing Association show will feature industrial tractors and construction equipment. The show is always the second full weekend in August. For more information, call Corey Henke at 320-587-9143.