What's old is new again.
After a year off, the Heatwole Threshing Show returns this weekend for its 42nd year. It's a salute to the farming methods of yesterday.
This year's featured equipment brands are Oliver and Ford. In 2019, it was steel-wheel tractors.
"We do the brand and filter in with unique features such as steel wheels," said Cory Henke, president of the Heatwole Threshing Association. "We try to break it up, otherwise it just rotates as we go and it comes around kind of quick at times."
Henke said he became interested in old-time farming techniques as a young spectator. He's stuck with it because he enjoys having people understand how farming used to be done and the type of equipment used to do it.
“It’s important for people to know the amount of work it took to farm back then,” he said in an earlier Leader interview. “It took days and days, instead of sitting in an air-conditioned combine.”
Looking back, he's more pleased than surprised the show has stood the test of time.
“We don't draw a huge crowd,” Henke said. “We don't charge a gate fee, so head count gets difficult because people come and go. We probably draw 800 to 1,000 people throughout the weekend, but it's hard to really know.”
Without gate fees, the show's operating budget comes from association memberships, generous donations, the pork chop dinner Saturday night and food stands. Among the most popular activities are the tractor driving contest on Saturday and the antique tractor pull on Sunday.
The tractor driving contest is a fan favorite. Drivers compete in all sorts of games such as a guided blindfold drive through an obstacle course, rolling a log chain into a square box, backing up a wagon and rolling a barrel.
"They come up with new stuff all the time," Henke said. "We have a good turnout for the antique tractor pull. We have restrictions on it that keeps it low key for the true collector tractor people rather than tractor-pulling people. If you want to see what tractors did from the factory or in the field, this is where you go to see it."
Another big draw is the threshing demonstrations.
“The threshing machines will be running during the show,” Henke said. “That's our biggest demonstration. It's what it's all about.”
While the Heatwole Threshing Association leases its show grounds, it owns three of its own working threshing machines. According to Henke, “They're not hard to find, but hard to find in working order.” The association also owns its own tractor: a 1920 Rumley Oil Pull tractor, making it 101 years old this year.
A growing interest area is hit-and-miss engines or Hit 'N' Miss. Henke speculated they would have more engines this year than ever before. It's something younger folks are getting into.
“My son has become obsessed with them, so dad is going to be helping haul a lot of them out there," Henke said. "They were unique. It was the first farm power beside wind. They came out in the early 1900s.”
In case you're not familiar with them, it's an internal combustion engine that is controlled by a governor to only fire at a set speed. The engines are typically 4-stroke but 2-stroke versions were made, too. They were used to grind feed, shell corn, pump water, and even power washing machines.
Plenty of favorite activities are returning, too, including the tractor parade at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, flea and craft market, blacksmith shop, a sawmill where lumber is cut, and a shingle-making mill.
While the show attracts plenty of enthusiasts, it also draws families. Henke credited the attraction as a way for people to look into the past and learn more about where their grandparents came from.
"Most people around here originate from a farm, maybe four generations ago, but they certainly visited the farm as kids," he said. "Now they want to get their kids to see what their great-grandparents did. They bring them out and see how the grain was handled. It was the highlight of summer when threshing started."
Children can experience the past with hands-on activities including pioneer crafts and games.
"We offer things they would have played back in country school days," Henke said. "They really do enjoy them — the gunny sack races and things like that. We shake that up too. They try to keep that rotating, so it doesn't get to be the same thing every year."
HOW IT STARTED
Bob Elliott of Hutchinson is credited with starting the Heatwole Threshing Show in the late 1970s. It was a small dream of his, and he and a few guys got it started. It originally took place on Elliott's farm in Lynn Township. The next couple of shows were on the west side of the road from Elliott's place, and in 1983, it moved to its present location on Walden Avenue.
The show's longevity is a credit to the association's 50 members, many of whom volunteer each year.
"We don't do much through the winter," Henke said. "In spring, we seed our grain. Throughout the summer, we've been having some work nights (as we) try to keep the stuff up on our grounds. It's an all-summer activity. Things kick into high gear about now."
While Henke said it was strange not to do the 2020 show. Members still had things to take care of including threshing seeded grain and corn that needed to be shelled.
"We're excited to bring it back and apprehensive," Henke said. "Having a year off threw everything out of sync, but it's coming together."