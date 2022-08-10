Calling all farmers — past, present and future — and farming aficionados! It’s the 43rd annual Heatwole Threshing Show this weekend — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14 — about 6 miles southwest of Hutchinson at 15498 Walden Ave.

Named after a crossroads three miles southwest of Hutchinson, the Heatwole Threshing Association is dedicated to preserving the old ways of farming. It’s that commitment that keeps people coming back year after year.

