If you're looking to light up your life with laughter, look no further than your favorite streaming service. “Magic Max,” a family-friendly comedy, is available to view on demand. The best part? This Hollywood film has a local connection.
While her neighbors are planting seeds and harvesting grains, Kathryn Dahlstrom, a screenwriter and movie producer, is birthing ideas and penning words from her Hector farmhouse.
“My specialty is theme,” she said. “I take a story and deepen it to give more meaning to the reader and audience.”
So how is it possible to live in rural Minnesota and work in Hollywood?
"It's so easy," Dahlstrom said. "The trick is for writers to use the same screenwriter software. Once you get that detail taken care of — it's story development through phone conferences. There are still table readings for actors, but for story development it's phone conferences."
Born and raised in Thief River Falls, Dahlstrom has spent 30 years as a fiction writer and another 12 years as a professional screenwriter. Before that, she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. From there, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in vocal music education from Bemidji State University and an elementary education certificate.
Careers took Dahlstrom and her husband, Tim, to Missouri, where she taught preschoolers.
“Teaching little kids how to read is so much fun,” she said.
It was her husband's job with McConnell-Douglas, a major American aerospace manufacturing corporation and defense contractor, that took the family to California.
Dahlstrom had time on her hands in Los Angeles, so she opted to pursue her dream of writing fiction — especially for kids.
"It was a four-year process," she said. "I attended writer conferences, worked with published writers who were mentors, and taught myself intensely how to write well."
Her efforts paid off. She debuted as a children's author in 1995 with a six-book fiction series called "The Good News Club," which is set in inner city LA. It is based on her own experiences as a volunteer teacher with the Los Angeles Watts Unit YWCA, where she worked with the children of the Jordan Downs housing community. She drew upon her students' personalities to create her main characters, which face real-life issues such as street gangs, poverty and illegal drugs. The faith-based series was published by Child Evangelism Fellowship Press.
Her next effort, "Children of Angels," a juvenile fantasy novel published in 2012, went on to win a gold medal in the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards and a silver medal from the Illumination Book Awards.
BECOMING A SCREENWRITER
"We were terribly homesick for this wonderful state," Dahlstrom said. "We ended up in Hector in 2013, where we found a farmhouse fixer-upper for a song."
By this time, Dahlstrom had eight published books, a couple of which she thought could be turned into moves. To do so, she would need a screenwriter. Rather than hire one, she opted to become one with two years of intense training.
"To succeed in the business of writing, you must get the training," she said. "You must do the work. I took an online course taught by one of the best teachers in the business, Hal Croasmun — ScreenwritingU. I took the pro series. It was nine months of some of the hardest work I've done in my life. He does gear writers to break into Hollywood. Because of that training, I had the courage to reach out to my friends in L.A."
One of those friends was Mark Cramer, an up-and-coming producer in the Greater Los Angeles area. They met when the couple joined Rolling Hills Covenant Church, a megachurch that attracts 4,000 people a weekend. They participated in activities such as the church musicals, which Cramer served as the stage manager and director. She reached out to Cramer, who said he'd be happy to read one of her screen plays.
Although a friend, had she not done the training and worked so hard to develop her craft, Cramer would have most likely read it and sent her on her way. Instead, he liked what she had written, so much so that he eventually added her to his stable of writers.
BREAKING INTO HOLLYWOOD
It's been said it's not what you know but who you know. In this case, it's a combination of both. Cramer had been contacted by Gabrielle Evans Fields, a longtime Hollywood casting director and founder of Silver Lining Pictures, to help with a script. Fields' husband, Jim, was directing "Magic Max."
"The story needed more of a kick, something to elevate it," Dahlstrom said. "She looked to Mark Cramer who looked to me."
According to Dahlstrom, when she received the original script this was the basic story line of "Magic Max": A frustrated slight-of-hand magician who dreams of working in Las Vegas is stuck in a used car dealership entertaining customers. He finds himself raising his 10-year-old nephew because the boy lost his parents in a plane crash.
"In the movie, they banter back and forth — hilarious dialogue — I'm looking, wait a minute — a 10-year-old kid who lost his parents is not going to be able to be funny, he's grieving," she said. "Instead of funny, let's have conflict. Tim doesn't want to move in with his flaky Uncle Max. Most kids grieve by acting out. Let's have him, so Uncle Max wants to get rid of him, make Uncle Max miserable. Let's have Tim prank Uncle Max to the point where he's paranoid to walk in his front door. The story question becomes: Will Max be able to grow up to be the father figure? Will Tim bond with Uncle Max?"
Dahlstrom was asked to write a scene or two and Fields would take a look.
"My response was yaaaa!" she said.
To help her come up with comedy ideas, Dahlstrom tapped her husband.
"I sat down and started writing scenes," she said. "There's an adage, if you can't make yourself laugh or cry, you're not going to have your audience laughing and crying. It was a whole lot of fun."
From there, she sent off her scenes to Fields and waited.
"She came back with: 'Jim and I laughed so hard we cried,' she said. "They hired me. They had me write about five or six scenes, some voiceovers and now I'm one of Gab's writers."
In addition to being a writer on the film, Dahlstrom also wears a producer hat, which she described as doing "whatever it takes to make this movie successful." This translated into becoming the film festival coordinator. So far, "Magic Max" has earned 13 wins and four nominations.
Next up for the Hector resident is membership in the Writers Guild of America.
"It's really hard to break in," Dahlstrom said. "You have to have a fellow member verify you as a writer. With WGA membership, at that point, every screenplay is under their contract. I'll start at Tier 1 and build up and at that time, it has become a viable career."
Also headed for the big screen is "The Land of Beyond Belief." It started life as a screenplay written by Mark Cramer for kids and fantasy fanatics.
"I read his screenplay and said, 'Let me turn this into a book for kids,'" Dahlstrom said. "I took the screenplay and turned it into a children's novel and was able to add enough dialogue and deepen the theme. He allowed me to get a screen credit and elevating the screenplay to the point Silver Lining Pictures has brought on a big-time director and they are landing final funding. They go into production this summer. We're really excited."
BEST ADVICE
For those interested in breaking into the movie business, Dahlstrom's best advice is to learn the craft, have determination and never give up.
"My training as a novelist really helped my screenwriting," she said. "I knew good drama, how a plot should be paced. Many screenwriters need to learn that."
She would also recommend Hal Croasmun's filmmaking class.
"That training — the connections — Hal will harass his students to find the courage to contact producers to pitch their stories," she said. "I would say to anyone wanting to break in, this training course with its connections, attending film festivals, screenwriter conferences, those are the practical ways to break in."
Faith is a part of the mix, too.
"It is a steady flow of miracles that has brought this about — breaking into film industry is one of the toughest things to do," Dahlstrom said. "I'm a walking example — go forth with God to achieve this. If you don't have faith, you can't manipulate all these things by yourself. It's amazing what has to happen."