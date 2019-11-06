McLeod County residents who have woken up to scrape frost off their windshield can tell you it's getting cold, especially overnight.
But plenty of people in southwest Minnesota — thousands, in fact — have a lot more to worry about when cold temperatures creep in. Last year alone, 5,657 households in United Community Action Partnership's area were assisted with an average grant of $563 to assist with energy costs and heating bills.
UCAP — which covers Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Redwood and Renville counties — offers programs, sometimes as an agent of the state government, to help Minnesotans. In addition to energy assistance, programs target weatherization and emergency shelter.
ENERGY ASSISTANCE
The Energy Assistance Program is funded by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. It provides financial assistance to pay for a portion of a household's energy and heating bills. It also provides emergency aid for utility disconnection, and emergency heating system repair or replacement for homeowners.
The Energy Assistance Program helps homeowners and renters who earn 50 percent of the state’s median income ($49,698 for a family of four) or less pay their heating bills. The program paid $3.29 million to local utility and fuel vendors last year and $388,331 to local contractors for furnace repairs or replacements in 229 households.
The UCAP application can be found at tinyurl.com/y57ojed3, or at tinyurl.com/y5c5udwk for Spanish speakers. It should be sent to: United Community Action Partnership, Willmar Office, P.O. Box 1359, Willmar, MN 56201.
Applications are due by May 31, 2020, for the time period between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.
For help, call the Willmar office at 320-235-0850 or 800-992-1710.
WEATHERIZATION
One way to cut down on heating costs is with weatherization, the practice of making homes more energy efficient. The process calls for in-home testing of insulation, air sealing and the operation of the heating system.
A grant program is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Human Services. Aid to the elderly, people with disabilities, high-energy consumers, households with high energy burden and households with young children are prioritized.
Staff provide energy conservation education, and a home energy audit with diagnostic equipment are included in the grant.
Potential improvements include:
- insulation improvement,
- leak reduction,
- furnace, boiler and water heater repair or replacement.
Licensed contractors are hired for the work.
The program has annual income limits of:
- $24,980 for a household of one,
- $33,820 for a household of two,
- $42,660 for a household of three,
- $51,500 for a household of four, and
- increasing from there.
Homeowners and renters in UCAP's area must use the energy assistance application and fill out the Weatherization Interest Form at tinyurl.com/y4sjbxz5.
EMERGENCY SHELTER
Homelessness is often associated with large cities, but it may just look different in rural areas.
People experiencing homelessness may be living in their cars, sleeping in storage garages, “camping” when it's too cold, walking around stores all night to stay warm, couch hopping or fleeing domestic violence.
UCAP can offer limited motel stays as a short-term solution, and offer assistance with planning for long-term stability. Planning assistance may include employment and housing searches, connections to other sources of assistance, and short- to medium-term rental assistance.
Call 507-537-1416 to learn more.