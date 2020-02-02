Once each month, older Minnesotans can get in-person help from the Senior LinkAge Line on a variety of topics by visiting a community site. Senior LinkAge staff and volunteers can help with understanding Medicare, comparing insurance options, finding ways to save money, filling out applications and much more. They can also help reporting fraud and abuse.
Locally, Senior LinkAge Line in-person assistance will be available at a new time, 10 a.m.-noon the third Wednesday of the month at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 12. To make an appointment, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota's local area agencies on aging. It is the state's federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit minnesotahelp.info.