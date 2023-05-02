Little Free Libraries — the small, wooden neighborhood book exchanges featuring clear Plexiglas doors and typically mounted on a single timber post — started popping up in Hutchinson about 10 years ago. They’re still here, and a volunteer group called Hutchinson Connects wants to help book lovers find more of them.
Hutchinson Connects is assembling a list of Little Free Libraries in the Hutchinson area. If you have a Little Free Library at your home or business, the group wants to know about it. Consider sending an email with your name and the address of your library to hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com. Include in your email any information that makes your Little Free Library unique or distinctive.