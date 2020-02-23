While school breaks often mean family vacations and weekend excursions, it can also be a time of learning and personal enrichment.
If you're a student in fourth through ninth grade and your spring break involves a staycation in town, jazz it up with YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson's second Youth Musical Theatre Intensive workshop. The three-day class is 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, March 11-13, at the Hutchinson Middle School. The fee is $30.
The second workshop is open to all students whether you're a first-time actor or a stage veteran. Jurgenson said 26 students participated in the winter session Dec. 30-31.
"I believe the first segment of this intensive went very well considering it was the first run of the opportunity in Hutchinson," she said. "It seemed like the participants were having a lot of fun while learning many great techniques in musical theater, in the safe space we strived to provide."
Jurgenson must have delivered because returning students are already registered for the upcoming workshop.
"I'm hopeful to see many new participants register in these next few weeks," she said.
Following the same format as the earlier session, a minimum of 20 students is needed, with a maximum of 40 allowed. Jurgenson plans to have two rotation groups: grades 4-6 and grades 7-9. Rotations include specific instruction on voice, dance and acting, reflecting the difficulty level within the grade/age of each group.
If you're wondering what the difference is between the two sessions, Jurgenson said the spring offering of the intensive is a continuation of the goals of the winter workshop: introducing and growing basic skills — the 'triple threat' of musical theater including dance, singing and acting. The spring session also offers new instructors and will run three days rather than two.
"The additional day will allow for more time for large group, small group and individual exploration through different master classes," Jurgenson said. "There will be time as well for a small, private showing for parents/guardians. We are looking forward to lots of musical theater fun."
Instructor Shelby Loften is a new face joining the spring workshop. She is a vocalist, pianist and experienced teacher living in Hutchinson. She directs a number of men's choirs at Dassel-Cokato Public Schools and operates a private in-home music studio where she provides voice and piano lessons to students of all ages and abilities. If her name sounds familiar, it might be because she can often be found playing keyboard on Friday nights at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson.
Why is Jurgenson, a University of Minnesota student, investing her time and energy to deliver theater instruction to hometown students? It grew out of her involvement with Hutchinson Theatre Company's YoungStars program. Jurgenson was a participant, teen mentor and is now directing the summer offering. Students and families who participated wanted more theater opportunities for their children. So Jurgenson stepped up.
“I really enjoy the teaching aspect of it,” she said in an earlier Leader interview. “I love teaching about acting and theater in general.”
YOUNGSTARS 2020
In addition to the spring theater workshop, Jurgenson is once again directing the four-week YoungStars theater educational workshop June 8 through July 1 in the multipurpose room at New Discoveries Montessori Academy in Hutchinson. This program is open to area youth going into grades 5-9.
This year's play is "Caught in the Web" by Brian D. Taylor. It stars phone-obsessed teens Sarah and Derek who have heard their parents' cautionary nagging before: "One of these days you're gonna get sucked up into that phone!" And then one day, it happened. The two teens find themselves trapped in the internet and taking a wild ride through the World Wide Web. Expect to meet memes, viral videos, games, dating sites, social media and more.
The play performance dates are 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2.
Registration for YoungStars opens Monday, May 4, and is limited to the first 35 students. For more information, visit hutchtheatre.org or email Jurgenson at youngstarshutch@gmail.com.