Fundraisers come in all shapes and sizes from the traditional direct mail letter to more creative endeavors such as the McLeod County Historical Society’s Whoopee Fest, Crow River Habitat for Humanity’s Oktoberfest and Hutchinson Health Foundation’s biennial Gala.
All, however, serve the same purpose of raising money for a good cause, whether it’s historic preservation, affordable housing or medical needs.
According to Rachael Gemuenden, foundation director, the Hutchinson Health Foundation has been serving area communities since 1984.
“We make grants to organizations in Hutchinson, Dassel, Cokato, Buffalo Lake, Hector, Stewart and other nearby towns to help power local health care initiatives,” she said. “We work closely with our friends at Hutchinson Health to improve patient experiences, fund new equipment and education and help address unmet needs.”
To finance its objectives, the foundation hosts several events throughout the year. It got its start with the Share ’N Care Dinner, which benefits local hospice patients and their families. The foundation also sponsors an annual Scramble for Life Golf Tournament every August, which supports grants and scholarships.
It’s also known for hosting a biennial event, which is the Gala. This year sees the return of this fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Crow River Winery. Its tagline — “A Winter Wonderland Bliss You Don’t Want to Miss!” Like many activities, this event was scheduled for 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money raised from this year’s Gala is going to a specific project — the purchase of an electronic neonatal intensive care unit, also known as E-NICU, for Hutchinson Health.
According to Gemuenden, this is valuable technology that will help Hutchinson Health’s youngest patients. This device directly connects to Children’s Minnesota for acute stabilization of babies that might need a higher level of care. This includes, but is not limited to prematurity, seizures, respiratory distress, anomalies and perinatal depression. Providers at Hutchinson Health can be connected 24/7 to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s within 3-½ minutes via telehealth utilizing advanced audio and visual equipment.
“The E-NICU is an incredible asset to Hutchinson Health to enhance the care for newborns that unexpectedly require the expertise of a neonatologist,” said Dr. Nichole VandenBerg, family physician at Hutchinson Health. “As a physician who delivers and cares for babies, when newborns require intense resuscitation at birth, it can be a stressful time for the whole team.”
VandenBerg sees the addition of a neonatal specialist via this technology bringing care at Hutchinson Health to a whole new level.
“Now, it’s the best of both worlds — the continuity of care provided locally with the expertise previously only seen in a large metro area,” she said. “How fortunate we are to have donors who will help make this a reality at Hutchinson Health for the littlest patients — and their parents.“
The E-NICU will keep care close to home when appropriate and expediting transfer when needed. Even if this technology is not needed immediately after birth, it can still be used for babies up to 28 days old.
Interestingly, this is not a billable service to Hutchinson Health patients, but an added layer of peace of mind for many parents. This technology is also not available in the surrounding towns.
“The E-NICU aligns with the foundation’s mission of promoting excellence through philanthropy,” Gemuenden said. “The fundraising goal of $100,000 will cover the cost of the equipment as well as the consultation fees with Children’s Minnesota when services are utilized.”
INVESTING IN LOCAL HEALTH INITIATIVES
According to Hutchinson Health’s 2021 annual report, it has total assets of $2,761,463. With a total revenue of $268,621, which includes event income of $92,000, interest on investments income of $154,171 and other contributions income of $22,450. Total expenses were listed as $200,278, which included administration, event expenses and programs.
The foundation is overseen by a board of directors that includes Megan King, president; Scott Glaser, vice president; Kara Neubarth, treasurer; Roman Bloemke, Mandy Baldry, Melissa Campbell, Dr. Catherine McGinnis, Dr. Christina Moses, Lynn Neumann, Matt Pulkrabek, Dr. Jalayna Smith, Brandon Thiemann and Kyle Wendling.
Two priority areas for the Hutchinson Health Foundation are nutrition and physical activity, and mental health and well-being. During 2021, it awarded over $13,000 in health care scholarships and more than $65,000 in scholarships during the past five years.
Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has funded hundreds of grant requests, with a total investment of more than $500,000 to support local health projects and ideas.
During 2021, it provided $30,000 in funding to a variety of programs ranging from the Bike & Board Bonanza, which was awarded $2,500 and Aveyron Homes, which received a $1,000 grant for diabetes education to Common Cup Ministry, which was awarded a $3,000 grant to meet the basic needs of children and youth in McLeod County, and United Way of McLeod County, which received a $1,400 grant for mental health education.
The next grant window will open January 2023 and close Feb. 24, 2023. For more information, visit the foundation’s website at www.healthpartners.com/foundations/hutchinson/. To learn more about the foundation, reach out to Gemuenden at 320-484-4443, or email rgemuenden@hutchhealth.com.