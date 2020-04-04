COVID-19 is changing everyones' lives, whether it's working from home or contacting loved ones more frequently.
The Centers for Disease Control asked for social distancing, with residents told to stay home. Being isolated can be challenging. For some, isolation means staying-in with the family.
But constant contact with a spouse or child can be its own struggle, as an uptick of divorces in China suggests.
So, how do we maintain healthy relationships with family while in quarantine?
Tina Carr, co-owner of Aspire Counseling and a mental health therapist, believes isolation will be unique for each person.
“It's going to affect people differently. Some people are going to fare better than others,” Carr said. “Some people are okay with staying at home and doing things at home … some people might feel trapped. Some people might get anxious, or worried, or stressed, depressed.”
Mary Anderson, clinical director of SteppingStone Therapeutic, said the most important thing during the pandemic is to be healthy ourselves. This includes understanding our anxiety and not making everything a catastrophe that could spiral into dread and panic.
Anxiety is already being seen. Anderson said former clients she hadn't seen in years were calling in for therapy.
Anderson said those in isolation may become traumatized or have higher anxiety/depression, a feeling of hopelessness that overwhelms our ability to cope.
To cope, one of the most important things we can do is take care of ourselves, including hygiene maintenance, healthy eating and continuing medication if prescribed.
“Self-care,” Carr said. “I think that's important for maintaining relationships too. Making sure you are still taking care of you. Make sure you're handling your stress or worry or whatnot can help your relationships at home.”
In addition, Anderson said everyone needs time and space to process, and giving someone those things will create closer relationships.
“Events become traumatic for people when they are unable to express their feelings about what is going on,” Anderson said, “when they are unable to process those feelings with someone and when people feel misunderstood during or right after a traumatic event. So it is important for everyone to feel heard and understood and that their feelings are validated. Remember that you may have very different feelings than others in your household.”
To help our relationships, Anderson recommends creating a sense of oneness by doing things together.
“Keep communication open,” Anderson said. “Don't only talk about the virus … get to know one another. Connect as a family to something greater than yourself.”
For Carr, keeping busy as a family is important.
“We could do board games, card games, things like camping in your back yard, cooking over the fire,” Carr said. “Also providing breaks. Breaks from the children, breaks to be alone and kind of wind down. Engaging in activities as a family. Maybe you planned and prepared meals together, or you can turn almost anything into a competition.”
Anderson recommends connecting with neighbors through the internet, the phone or simply the window.
Anderson recommends playing together, cooking together, reading together, praying together and simply talking, something Carr agreed with.
“Talking,” Carr said. “Talking openly with each other. Talking about worries if there's worries. Letting each other know when we're feeling stressed, sad or angry is helpful too.”
Anderson echoed the idea.
“It is vital for individuals to feel seen, safe, soothed and secure,” Anderson said.
That's not to say everything should be done as a family.
Carr said having time for oneself is also important, even if it's just stepping out of a room for a couple of minutes when possible.