You can't have the McLeod County Fair without 4-H'ers, and there were a lot of them that looked forward to showing at the county fair this year.
Here is the list of the 2021 McLeod County Fair 4-H champions:
BEEF
Acoma Acorns:
- Bennett Kohls, beef prospect calf class champ
- Avery Kohls, beef prospect calf class reserve champ
- Bennett Kohls, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Avery Kohls, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Mason Grams, breeding heifer, registered class champ
- Sam Becker, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Allison Willcox, market beef class champ
- Clara Willcox, showmanship, Grades 3-5 honorable mention
- Allison Willcox, showmanship, Grades 9 and older honorable mention
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Makynna Breyer, dairy prospect calf class champ
- Katrina Frick, dairy prospect calf class reserve champ
- Katrina Frick, dairy steer class champ
- Alyosha Frick, dairy steer class reserve champ
- Katrina Frick, dairy steer rate of gain winner
- Alyosha Frick, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Alyosha Frick, market beef rate of gain winner
Lynn Hustlers:
- Shelby Lang, beef cow/calf pairs class champ
- Austin Lang, breeding heifer, registered class reserve champ
- Taylor Lang, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Taylor Lang, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Austin Lang, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Rogan Lilienthal, breeding heifer-commercial class champ
- Rogan Lilienthal, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Madison Plamann, beef cow/calf pairs class reserve champ
- Makenna Plamann, breeding heifer, commercial class reserve champ
- Olivia Loncorich, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Olivia Loncorich, market beef class reserve champ
- Makenna Plamann, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Olivia Loncorich, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Madison Plamann, showmanship, Grades 6-8 honorable mention
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Julia Quast, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
DAIRY
Acoma Acorns:
- Allison Wright, herd management
- Ella Filk, herd management
- Kamrie Mauer, herd management
- Larkun Kurth, herd management
- Shelby Swanson, herd management
- Kamrie Mauer, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Allison Wright, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- McKenzie Swanson, junior champ, brown Swiss class reserve champ
- Allison Wright, junior champ, Holstein, grade class champ
- Allison Wright, junior champ, Holstein, grade class reserve champ
- Hannah Stuewe, junior champ, Holstein, registered class reserve champ
- Rachel Visser, junior champ, Jersey class champ
- Kayla Visser, junior champ, Jersey class reserve champ
- Tanner Howe, junior champ, red and white Holstein, registered class champ
- McKenzie Swanson, junior champ, red and white Holstein, registered class reserve champ
- Jessica Headlee, senior champ, crossbred and other breeds class champ
- Allison Wright, senior champ, Holstein, grade class champ
- McKenna Wright, senior champ, Holstein, grade class reserve champ
- Shelby Swanson, senior champ, Holstein, registered class champ
- Shelby Swanson, senior champ, Holstein, registered class reserve champ
- Kamrie Mauer, senior champ, Jersey class champ
- Austin Howe, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Kayla Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Hannah Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- McKenzie Swanson, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Ethan Grams, herd management
- Charlie Nelson, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Charlie Nelson, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Matilyn Winter, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Kiley Lickfelt, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Kiley Lickfelt, junior champ, Holstein, registered class champ
- Kiley Lickfel, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Kalley Christen, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Kalley Christen, junior champ, brown Swiss class champ
GOAT
Acoma Acorns:
- Samantha Frick, meat breeding doe kid, class champ
- Cassidy Wiggert, meat breeding doe kid, class reserve champ
- Samantha Frick, meat breeding doe yearling, class reserve champ
- Samantha Frick, meat goat, overall reserve champ
- Abby Nesse, meat market goat doe, class champ
- Abby Nesse, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Samantha Frick, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Samantha Frick, overall breeding doe, overall reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Emma Becker, dairy goat doe kid, class champ
- Sam Becker, dairy goat milking doe, class champ
- Samantha Mattson, dairy goat milking doe, class reserve champ
- Samantha Mattson, dairy goat, overall grand champ
- Sam Becker, dairy goat, overall reserve champ
- Samantha Mattson, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Sam Becker, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Emma Becker, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Joe Mattson, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Sam Becker, dairy market goat wether, class reserve champ
- Sam Becker, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Samantha Mattson, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Emma Becker, goat interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Sam Becker, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Grace Donwen-Colville, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Grace Bayerl, meat breeding doe yearling, class champ
- Morgan Feltmann, dairy goat doe kid, class reserve champ
- Paisley Pickar, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Morgan Feltmann, dairy market goat wether, class champ
- Brodie Krienke, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Mackenzie Dammann, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Savanah Dammann, interview, Grades 6-8 class honorable mention
- Julia Quast, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Grace Bayerl, meat goat, overall grand champ
- Easton Bayerl, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Grace Bayerl, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Julia Quast, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Morgan Feltmann, meat market goat wether, class champ
- Timothy Quast, meat market goat wether, class reserve champ
- Grace Bayerl, overall breeding doe, overall champ
- Morgan Feltmann, overall market goat, overall champ
- Timothy Quast, overall market goat, overall reserve champ
HORSE
Acoma Acorns:
- Grace Swaja, overall game points grand champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Orrin Yates, horse related, overall reserve champ
- Lynn Hustlers:
- Taylor Lang, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Jenna Czmowski, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Shelby Lang, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Jenna Czmowski, overall novice grand champ
- Shelby Lang, overall novice reserve champ
- Shelby Lang, overall western showmanship reserve champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Sophie Dolezal, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Chloe Wieweck, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Kianna Dolezal, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Riley Krenik, overall English equitation grand champ
- Sophie Dolezal, overall English equitation reserve champ
- Chloe Wieweck, overall English showmanship grand champ
- Margaret Goebel, overall English showmanship reserve champ
- Taylor Jutz, overall game points reserve champ
- Sophie Dolezal, overall high points grand champ
- Chloe Wieweck, overall high points reserve champ
- Riley Krenik, overall western horsemanship grand champ
- Chloe Wieweck, overall western horsemanship reserve champ
- Sophie Dolezal, overall western showmanship grand champ
- Alyssa Gruber, horse related, overall grand champ
SWINE
Acoma Acorns:
- Addison Luthens, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Parker Rath, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Cassidy Wiggert, overall market gilt reserve champ
- Addison Luthens, pen of three, class reserve champ
- Carson Hagen, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Addison Luthens, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Zach Wanous, breeding gilt, commercial, class champ
- Jase Wanous, breeding gilt, commercial, class reserve champ
- Mason Grams, breeding gilt, registered, class champ
- Mason Grams, breeding gilt, registered, class reserve champ
- Morgan Miller, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Jase Wanous, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Zach Wanous, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Zoe Ruchmeier, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Zach Wanous, overall breeding gilt champ
- Mason Grams, overall breeding gilt reserve champ
- Zach Wanous, overall grand champ
- Mason Grams, overall maret barrow champ
- Zoe Ruchmeier, overall market barrow reserve champ
- Mason Grams, overall market gilt champ
- Mason Grams, overall reserve champ
- Zoe Ruchmeier, pen of three, class champ
- Zoe Ruchmeier, pen of two, class champ
- Zach Wanous, pen of two, class reserve champ
- Jase Wanous, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Morgan Miller, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Zach Wanous, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Mason Grams, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Zoe Ruchmeier, showmanship, Grades 9 and older honorable mention
SHEEP
Acoma Acorns:
- Rachel Visser, breeding ewe-ewe lamb, class champ
- Justin Frick, breeding ewe-yearling ewe, class reserve champ
- Justin Frick, fleece, class champ
- Kayla Visser, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Hannah Visser, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Rachel Visser, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Justin Frick, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Justin Frick, lamb lead, class champ
- Justin Frick, market lamb-speckle face, class champ
- Justin Frick, market lamb-white face, class champ
- Rachel Visser, overall breeding Ewe, grand champ
- Justin Frick, overall lamb lead, grand champ
- Rachel Visser, overall reserve champ
- Hannah Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Kayla Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Rachel Visser, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Emma Becker, breeding ewe-yearling ewe, class champ
- Emma Becker, fleece, class reserve champ
- Morgan Miller, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Emma Becker, lamb lead, class reserve champ
- Emma Becker, overall lamb lead, reserve champ
- Morgan Miller, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Matilyn Winter, market lamb-speckle face, class reserve champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Drayden Morton, market lamb-black face, class champ
- Donnae Morton, market lamb-black Face, class reserve champ
- Drayden Morton, overall grand champ
- Drayden Morton, overall market lamb, grand champ
- Donnae Morton, overall market lamb, reserve champ
- Donnae Morton, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Makenna Plamann, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Makenna Plamann, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Julia Quast, breeding ewe-ewe lamb, class reserve champ
- Julia Quast, overall breeding ewe, reserve champ
POULTRY
Acoma Acorns:
- Austin Howe, chickens bantam breeding pen, class reserve champ
- Tanner Howe, interview, Grades 3-5 class honorable mention
- Austin Howe, overall reserve champ
- Austin Howe, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Marshall Martig, interview, Grades 6-8 class honorable mention
- Nora Yates, show and hobby, class champ
- Orrin Yates, show and hobby, class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Charlie Nelson, chickens bantam breeding pen, class champ
- Charlie Nelson, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Harper Crowell, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Charile Nelson, overall grand champ
- Charlie Nelson, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Harper Crowell, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Mackenzie Breyer, chickens-brown egg production, class champ
- Alyosha Frick, chickens-brown egg production, class reserve champ
- Alyosha Frick, chickens standard breeding pen, class champ
- Katrina Frick, chickens standard breeding pen, class reserve champ
- Alyosha Frick, chickens-white egg production, class champ
- Mackenzie Breyer, chickens-white egg production, class reserve champ
- Alyosha Frick, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Brooke Kobow, ducks-market pen, class champ
- Brie Kobow, ducks-market pen, class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, ducks-standard breeding pen, class champ
- Brie Kobow, ducks-standard breeding pen, class reserve champ
- Brie Kobow, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Brie Kobow, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Abagail Gruber, chickens-market pen, class champ
- Alyssa Gruber, chickens-market pen, class reserve champ
- Kianna Dolezal, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Abagail Gruber, interview, Grades 9 and older class honorable mention
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Easton Bayerl, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
OTHER ANIMALS
Acoma Acorns:
- Tanner Howe, exploring animals, overall reserve champ
- Whitley Borstad, pet, overall grand champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, rabbit interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Orrin Yates, pet, overall reserve champ
- Nora Yates, rabbit interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Orrin Yates, rabbit showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Chase Klingelhut, dog, overall grand champ
- Emma Becker, rabbit, overall breeding rabbit class champ
- Emma Becker, rabbit, overall grand champ
- Emma Becker, rabbit showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Katrina Frick, rabbit interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Katrina Frick, rabbit showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Claire Katzemmeyer, cat, overall grand champ
- Brooke Kobow, exploring animals, overall grand champ
- Ariana Buysse, rabbit, overall breeding rabbit class reserve champ
- Ariana Buysse, rabbit, overall reserve champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Sophie Dolezal, rabbit interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Kianna Dolezal, rabbit interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Abagail Gruber, rabbit interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Sophie Dolezal, rabbit showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Abagail Gruber, rabbit showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Ellie Wendolek, cat, overall reserve champ
FOOD AND GARDENING
Acoma Acorns:
- Parker Rath, corn, overall reserve champ
- Parker Rath, small grains, overall reserve champ
- Austin Howe, forages, overall grand champ
- Tanner Howe, forages, overall reserve champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, indoor gardening, overall grand champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Club potted flowers, overall grand champ
- Anastasia Benusa, corn, overall grand champ
- Clara Willcox, favorite foods show, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Clara Willcox, favorite foods show, overall champ
- Joe Mattson, vegetable gardening, honorable mention
- Samantha Mattson, vegetable gardening, honorable mention
- Charlie Nelson, vegetable gardening, overall reserve champ
- Elise Betcher, lawn and landscape design, overall grand champ
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Alyosha Frick, vegetable gardening, overall grand champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Club potted flowers, overall reserve champ
- Brie Kobow, potatoes, overall grand champ
- Brooke Kobow, favorite foods show, Grades 6 and older class champ
- Hope Taylor, favorite foods show, Grades 6 and older class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, favorite foods show, overall reserve champ
- Austin Lang, small grains, overall grand champ
- Brynn Kobow, flowers, overall grand champ
- Shelby Lang, flowers, overall reserve champ
- Lizzy Tanata, food preservation, overall grand champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Brodie Krienke, favorite foods show, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Regan Nyquist, food and nutrition, overall grand champ
- Paisley Pickar, food and nutrition, overall reserve champ
- Brodie Krienke, food preservation, overall reserve champ
TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES
Acoma Acorns:
- Rachel Visser, health, overall reserve champ
- Avery Kohls, science of animals, overall grand champ
- Austin Howe, science of animals, overall reserve champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Nora Yates, exploring the environment, overall reserve champ
Bergen Busy Bees:
- Aaron Bennett, robotics, overall reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Sam Becker, ag technology, overall grand champ
- Emma Becker, electric, overall grand champ
- Benton Freitag, engineering design, overall grand champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Julia Rudebusch, aerospace, overall grand champ
- Brooke Kobow, water/wetlands, overall grand champ
- Brie Kobow, wildlife biology, overall grand champ
- Brooks Dettman, wildlife biology, overall reserve champ
- Julia Rudebusch, exploring the environment, overall grand champ
- Julia Rudebusch, forest resources, overall reserve champ
Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Madison Plamann, veterinary science, overall reserve champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Julia Quast, veterinary science, overall grand champ
- Elizabeth Anderson, health, overall grand champ
- Elias Schimmel, robotics, overall grand champ
- Ian Schimmel, forest resources, overall grand champ
CRAFTS AND CLOTHING
Acoma Acorns:
- Aubrey Schmidt, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Whitley Borstad, crafts, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, crafts, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, crafts, overall grand champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, fine arts, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Stella Zachmeyer, fine arts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, fine arts overall reserve champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, performing arts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, quilting, overall grand champ
- Aubrey Schmidt, quilting, overall reserve champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Grace Puckett, performing arts, Grades 6-8 class champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Clara Willcox, clothing and textiles, clothes you make, overall reserve champ
- Levi Nelson, clothing and textiles, non-garment, overall reserve champ
- Harper Crowell, crafts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Clara Willcox, fashion revue, clothes you make, overall grand champ
- Elise Betcher, fine arts, Grades 9 and older champ
- Elise Betcher, fine arts overall grand champ
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Naomi Doerr, clothing and textiles, clothes you make, overall grand champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Matilyn Winter, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Brooke Kobow, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Shelby Lang, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Matilyn Winter, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, overall grand champ
- Brooke Kobow, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, overall reserve champ
- Brynn Kobow, crafts, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Ariana Buysse, crafts, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Ariana Buysse, crafts, overall reserve champ
- Matilyn Winter, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Taylor Lang, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 6 and older class champ
- Hope Taylor, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 6 and older class reserve champ
- Brooke Kobow, fashion revue, clothes you buy, overall grand champ
- Matilyn Winter, fashion revue, clothes you buy, overall reserve champ
- Brooks Dettman, fine arts, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Isabel Katzenmeyer, fine arts, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Brie Kobow, needle arts, overall grand champ
- Lizzy Tanata, needle arts, overall reserve champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Abagail Gruber, crafts, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Margaret Goebel, fine arts Grades 9 and older reserve champ
- Alyssa Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Abagail Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Alyssa Gruber, performing arts, overall grand champ
- Abagail Gruber, performing arts, overall reserve champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Paisley Pickar, clothing and textiles, non-garment, overall grand champ
- Ariel Schimmel, performing arts, Grades 3-5 class champ
HOBBIES AND OTHER
Acoma Acorns:
- Club banner, overall reserve champ
- Club scrapbook, overall grand champ
- Dylan Wigern, self-determined, overall grand champ
- Carsten Rath, self-determined, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Dylan Wigern, self-determined, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Charles Feuerborn, shooting sports/wildlife management, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Abby Nesse, video/filmmaking, overall grand champ
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Marshall Martig, elements of photography, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Club community pride, overall reserve champ
- Club scrapbook, overall reserve champ
- Lydia Freitag, elements of photography, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Emily Britcher, elements of photography, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Emily Britcher, photography, overall reserve champ
- Emma Becker round robbin, grand champ
- Benton Freitag, self-determined, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Sam Becker, self-determined, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Charlie Nelson, shooting sports/wildlife management, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
- Charlie Nelson, shop, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Alyosha Frick, self-determined, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Alyosha Frick, self-determined, overall reserve champ
Lynn Hustlers:
- Club banner, overall grand champ
- Club community pride, overall grand champ
- Club scrapbook, overall grand champ
- Shelby Lang, home environment, overall grand champ
- Brooke Kobow, home environment, overall reserve champ
- Brynn Kobow, consumer education, overall reserve champ
- Blair Dettman, child and family development, overall grand champ
- Brooks Dettman, fishing sports, overall grand champ
- Kiley Lickfelt, elements of photography, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Ariana Buysse, photography, overall grand champ
- Ariana Buysse, photo manipulation, Grades 9 and older class champ
- Brooke Kobow,photo manipulation, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
- Blair Dettman, elements of photography, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Julia Rudebusch, self-determined, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Brie Kobow, shop, overall grand champ
- Brynn Kobow, shop, Grades 3-5 class champ
- Brie Kobow, shop, Grades 6-8 class champ
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Alyssa Gruber, demonstrations, overall grand champ
- Abagail Gruber, demonstrations, overall reserve champ
- Alyssa Gruber , child and family development, overall reserve champ
- Alyssa Gruber, round robbin, reserve champ
Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Olivia Loncorich, consumer education, overall grand champ
- Dalen Loncorich, shop, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
- Dalen Loncorich, shop, overall reserve champ
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Jurney Dammann, elements of photography, Grades 6-8 class champ
- Timothy Quast, tractor, overall grand champ
- Julia Quast, youth leadership, overall grand champ
- Elias Schimmel, youth leadership, overall reserve champ