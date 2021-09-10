4-H statue
Buy Now
File photo

You can't have the McLeod County Fair without 4-H'ers, and there were a lot of them that looked forward to showing at the county fair this year.

Here is the list of the 2021 McLeod County Fair 4-H champions:

BEEF

Acoma Acorns:

  • Bennett Kohls, beef prospect calf class champ
  • Avery Kohls, beef prospect calf class reserve champ
  • Bennett Kohls, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Avery Kohls, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Mason Grams, breeding heifer, registered class champ
  • Sam Becker, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Allison Willcox, market beef class champ
  • Clara Willcox, showmanship, Grades 3-5 honorable mention
  • Allison Willcox, showmanship, Grades 9 and older honorable mention

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Makynna Breyer, dairy prospect calf class champ
  • Katrina Frick, dairy prospect calf class reserve champ
  • Katrina Frick, dairy steer class champ
  • Alyosha Frick, dairy steer class reserve champ
  • Katrina Frick, dairy steer rate of gain winner
  • Alyosha Frick, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Alyosha Frick, market beef rate of gain winner

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Shelby Lang, beef cow/calf pairs class champ
  • Austin Lang, breeding heifer, registered class reserve champ
  • Taylor Lang, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Taylor Lang, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Austin Lang, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Rogan Lilienthal, breeding heifer-commercial class champ
  • Rogan Lilienthal, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ

Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Madison Plamann, beef cow/calf pairs class reserve champ
  • Makenna Plamann, breeding heifer, commercial class reserve champ
  • Olivia Loncorich, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Olivia Loncorich, market beef class reserve champ
  • Makenna Plamann, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Olivia Loncorich, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Madison Plamann, showmanship, Grades 6-8 honorable mention

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Julia Quast, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ

DAIRY

Acoma Acorns:

  • Allison Wright, herd management
  • Ella Filk, herd management
  • Kamrie Mauer, herd management
  • Larkun Kurth, herd management
  • Shelby Swanson, herd management
  • Kamrie Mauer, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Allison Wright, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • McKenzie Swanson, junior champ, brown Swiss class reserve champ
  • Allison Wright, junior champ, Holstein, grade class champ
  • Allison Wright, junior champ, Holstein, grade class reserve champ
  • Hannah Stuewe, junior champ, Holstein, registered class reserve champ
  • Rachel Visser, junior champ, Jersey class champ
  • Kayla Visser, junior champ, Jersey class reserve champ
  • Tanner Howe, junior champ, red and white Holstein, registered class champ
  • McKenzie Swanson, junior champ, red and white Holstein, registered class reserve champ
  • Jessica Headlee, senior champ, crossbred and other breeds class champ
  • Allison Wright, senior champ, Holstein, grade class champ
  • McKenna Wright, senior champ, Holstein, grade class reserve champ
  • Shelby Swanson, senior champ, Holstein, registered class champ
  • Shelby Swanson, senior champ, Holstein, registered class reserve champ
  • Kamrie Mauer, senior champ, Jersey class champ
  • Austin Howe, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Kayla Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Hannah Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • McKenzie Swanson, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Ethan Grams, herd management
  • Charlie Nelson, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Charlie Nelson, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Matilyn Winter, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Kiley Lickfelt, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Kiley Lickfelt, junior champ, Holstein, registered class champ
  • Kiley Lickfel, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Kalley Christen, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Kalley Christen, junior champ, brown Swiss class champ

GOAT

Acoma Acorns:

  • Samantha Frick, meat breeding doe kid, class champ
  • Cassidy Wiggert, meat breeding doe kid, class reserve champ
  • Samantha Frick, meat breeding doe yearling, class reserve champ
  • Samantha Frick, meat goat, overall reserve champ
  • Abby Nesse, meat market goat doe, class champ
  • Abby Nesse, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Samantha Frick, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Samantha Frick, overall breeding doe, overall reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Emma Becker, dairy goat doe kid, class champ
  • Sam Becker, dairy goat milking doe, class champ
  • Samantha Mattson, dairy goat milking doe, class reserve champ
  • Samantha Mattson, dairy goat, overall grand champ
  • Sam Becker, dairy goat, overall reserve champ
  • Samantha Mattson, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Sam Becker, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Emma Becker, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Joe Mattson, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Sam Becker, dairy market goat wether, class reserve champ
  • Sam Becker, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Samantha Mattson, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Emma Becker, goat interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Sam Becker, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Grace Donwen-Colville, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Grace Bayerl, meat breeding doe yearling, class champ
  • Morgan Feltmann, dairy goat doe kid, class reserve champ
  • Paisley Pickar, dairy goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Morgan Feltmann, dairy market goat wether, class champ
  • Brodie Krienke, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Mackenzie Dammann, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Savanah Dammann, interview, Grades 6-8 class honorable mention
  • Julia Quast, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Grace Bayerl, meat goat, overall grand champ
  • Easton Bayerl, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Grace Bayerl, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Julia Quast, meat market goat showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Morgan Feltmann, meat market goat wether, class champ
  • Timothy Quast, meat market goat wether, class reserve champ
  • Grace Bayerl, overall breeding doe, overall champ
  • Morgan Feltmann, overall market goat, overall champ
  • Timothy Quast, overall market goat, overall reserve champ

HORSE

Acoma Acorns:

  • Grace Swaja, overall game points grand champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Orrin Yates, horse related, overall reserve champ
  • Lynn Hustlers:
  • Taylor Lang, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Jenna Czmowski, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Shelby Lang, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Jenna Czmowski, overall novice grand champ
  • Shelby Lang, overall novice reserve champ
  • Shelby Lang, overall western showmanship reserve champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Sophie Dolezal, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Chloe Wieweck, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Kianna Dolezal, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Riley Krenik, overall English equitation grand champ
  • Sophie Dolezal, overall English equitation reserve champ
  • Chloe Wieweck, overall English showmanship grand champ
  • Margaret Goebel, overall English showmanship reserve champ
  • Taylor Jutz, overall game points reserve champ
  • Sophie Dolezal, overall high points grand champ
  • Chloe Wieweck, overall high points reserve champ
  • Riley Krenik, overall western horsemanship grand champ
  • Chloe Wieweck, overall western horsemanship reserve champ
  • Sophie Dolezal, overall western showmanship grand champ
  • Alyssa Gruber, horse related, overall grand champ

SWINE

Acoma Acorns:

  • Addison Luthens, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Parker Rath, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Cassidy Wiggert, overall market gilt reserve champ
  • Addison Luthens, pen of three, class reserve champ
  • Carson Hagen, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Addison Luthens, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Zach Wanous, breeding gilt, commercial, class champ
  • Jase Wanous, breeding gilt, commercial, class reserve champ
  • Mason Grams, breeding gilt, registered, class champ
  • Mason Grams, breeding gilt, registered, class reserve champ
  • Morgan Miller, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Jase Wanous, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Zach Wanous, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Zoe Ruchmeier, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Zach Wanous, overall breeding gilt champ
  • Mason Grams, overall breeding gilt reserve champ
  • Zach Wanous, overall grand champ
  • Mason Grams, overall maret barrow champ
  • Zoe Ruchmeier, overall market barrow reserve champ
  • Mason Grams, overall market gilt champ
  • Mason Grams, overall reserve champ
  • Zoe Ruchmeier, pen of three, class champ
  • Zoe Ruchmeier, pen of two, class champ
  • Zach Wanous, pen of two, class reserve champ
  • Jase Wanous, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Morgan Miller, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Zach Wanous, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Mason Grams, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Zoe Ruchmeier, showmanship, Grades 9 and older honorable mention

SHEEP

Acoma Acorns:

  • Rachel Visser, breeding ewe-ewe lamb, class champ
  • Justin Frick, breeding ewe-yearling ewe, class reserve champ
  • Justin Frick, fleece, class champ
  • Kayla Visser, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Hannah Visser, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Rachel Visser, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Justin Frick, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Justin Frick, lamb lead, class champ
  • Justin Frick, market lamb-speckle face, class champ
  • Justin Frick, market lamb-white face, class champ
  • Rachel Visser, overall breeding Ewe, grand champ
  • Justin Frick, overall lamb lead, grand champ
  • Rachel Visser, overall reserve champ
  • Hannah Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Kayla Visser, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Rachel Visser, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Emma Becker, breeding ewe-yearling ewe, class champ
  • Emma Becker, fleece, class reserve champ
  • Morgan Miller, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Emma Becker, lamb lead, class reserve champ
  • Emma Becker, overall lamb lead, reserve champ
  • Morgan Miller, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Matilyn Winter, market lamb-speckle face, class reserve champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Drayden Morton, market lamb-black face, class champ
  • Donnae Morton, market lamb-black Face, class reserve champ
  • Drayden Morton, overall grand champ
  • Drayden Morton, overall market lamb, grand champ
  • Donnae Morton, overall market lamb, reserve champ
  • Donnae Morton, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ

Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Makenna Plamann, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Makenna Plamann, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Julia Quast, breeding ewe-ewe lamb, class reserve champ
  • Julia Quast, overall breeding ewe, reserve champ

POULTRY

Acoma Acorns:

  • Austin Howe, chickens bantam breeding pen, class reserve champ
  • Tanner Howe, interview, Grades 3-5 class honorable mention
  • Austin Howe, overall reserve champ
  • Austin Howe, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Marshall Martig, interview, Grades 6-8 class honorable mention
  • Nora Yates, show and hobby, class champ
  • Orrin Yates, show and hobby, class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Charlie Nelson, chickens bantam breeding pen, class champ
  • Charlie Nelson, interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Harper Crowell, interview, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Charile Nelson, overall grand champ
  • Charlie Nelson, showmanship, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Harper Crowell, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Mackenzie Breyer, chickens-brown egg production, class champ
  • Alyosha Frick, chickens-brown egg production, class reserve champ
  • Alyosha Frick, chickens standard breeding pen, class champ
  • Katrina Frick, chickens standard breeding pen, class reserve champ
  • Alyosha Frick, chickens-white egg production, class champ
  • Mackenzie Breyer, chickens-white egg production, class reserve champ
  • Alyosha Frick, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Brooke Kobow, ducks-market pen, class champ
  • Brie Kobow, ducks-market pen, class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, ducks-standard breeding pen, class champ
  • Brie Kobow, ducks-standard breeding pen, class reserve champ
  • Brie Kobow, interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Brie Kobow, showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Abagail Gruber, chickens-market pen, class champ
  • Alyssa Gruber, chickens-market pen, class reserve champ
  • Kianna Dolezal, interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Abagail Gruber, interview, Grades 9 and older class honorable mention

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Easton Bayerl, interview, Grades 3-5 class champ

OTHER ANIMALS

Acoma Acorns:

  • Tanner Howe, exploring animals, overall reserve champ
  • Whitley Borstad, pet, overall grand champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, rabbit interview, Grades 6-8 class champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Orrin Yates, pet, overall reserve champ
  • Nora Yates, rabbit interview, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Orrin Yates, rabbit showmanship, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Chase Klingelhut, dog, overall grand champ
  • Emma Becker, rabbit, overall breeding rabbit class champ
  • Emma Becker, rabbit, overall grand champ
  • Emma Becker, rabbit showmanship, Grades 9 and older class champ

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Katrina Frick, rabbit interview, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Katrina Frick, rabbit showmanship, Grades 3-5 class champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Claire Katzemmeyer, cat, overall grand champ
  • Brooke Kobow, exploring animals, overall grand champ
  • Ariana Buysse, rabbit, overall breeding rabbit class reserve champ
  • Ariana Buysse, rabbit, overall reserve champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Sophie Dolezal, rabbit interview, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Kianna Dolezal, rabbit interview, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Abagail Gruber, rabbit interview, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Sophie Dolezal, rabbit showmanship, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Abagail Gruber, rabbit showmanship, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Ellie Wendolek, cat, overall reserve champ

FOOD AND GARDENING

Acoma Acorns:

  • Parker Rath, corn, overall reserve champ
  • Parker Rath, small grains, overall reserve champ
  • Austin Howe, forages, overall grand champ
  • Tanner Howe, forages, overall reserve champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, indoor gardening, overall grand champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Club potted flowers, overall grand champ
  • Anastasia Benusa, corn, overall grand champ
  • Clara Willcox, favorite foods show, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Clara Willcox, favorite foods show, overall champ
  • Joe Mattson, vegetable gardening, honorable mention
  • Samantha Mattson, vegetable gardening, honorable mention
  • Charlie Nelson, vegetable gardening, overall reserve champ
  • Elise Betcher, lawn and landscape design, overall grand champ

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Alyosha Frick, vegetable gardening, overall grand champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Club potted flowers, overall reserve champ
  • Brie Kobow, potatoes, overall grand champ
  • Brooke Kobow, favorite foods show, Grades 6 and older class champ
  • Hope Taylor, favorite foods show, Grades 6 and older class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, favorite foods show, overall reserve champ
  • Austin Lang, small grains, overall grand champ
  • Brynn Kobow, flowers, overall grand champ
  • Shelby Lang, flowers, overall reserve champ
  • Lizzy Tanata, food preservation, overall grand champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Brodie Krienke, favorite foods show, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Regan Nyquist, food and nutrition, overall grand champ
  • Paisley Pickar, food and nutrition, overall reserve champ
  • Brodie Krienke, food preservation, overall reserve champ

TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES

Acoma Acorns:

  • Rachel Visser, health, overall reserve champ
  • Avery Kohls, science of animals, overall grand champ
  • Austin Howe, science of animals, overall reserve champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Nora Yates, exploring the environment, overall reserve champ

Bergen Busy Bees:

  • Aaron Bennett, robotics, overall reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Sam Becker, ag technology, overall grand champ
  • Emma Becker, electric, overall grand champ
  • Benton Freitag, engineering design, overall grand champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Julia Rudebusch, aerospace, overall grand champ
  • Brooke Kobow, water/wetlands, overall grand champ
  • Brie Kobow, wildlife biology, overall grand champ
  • Brooks Dettman, wildlife biology, overall reserve champ
  • Julia Rudebusch, exploring the environment, overall grand champ
  • Julia Rudebusch, forest resources, overall reserve champ

Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Madison Plamann, veterinary science, overall reserve champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Julia Quast, veterinary science, overall grand champ
  • Elizabeth Anderson, health, overall grand champ
  • Elias Schimmel, robotics, overall grand champ
  • Ian Schimmel, forest resources, overall grand champ

CRAFTS AND CLOTHING

Acoma Acorns:

  • Aubrey Schmidt, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Whitley Borstad, crafts, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, crafts, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, crafts, overall grand champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, fine arts, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Stella Zachmeyer, fine arts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, fine arts overall reserve champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, performing arts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, quilting, overall grand champ
  • Aubrey Schmidt, quilting, overall reserve champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Grace Puckett, performing arts, Grades 6-8 class champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Clara Willcox, clothing and textiles, clothes you make, overall reserve champ
  • Levi Nelson, clothing and textiles, non-garment, overall reserve champ
  • Harper Crowell, crafts, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Clara Willcox, fashion revue, clothes you make, overall grand champ
  • Elise Betcher, fine arts, Grades 9 and older champ
  • Elise Betcher, fine arts overall grand champ

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Naomi Doerr, clothing and textiles, clothes you make, overall grand champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Matilyn Winter, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Brooke Kobow, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Shelby Lang, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Matilyn Winter, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, overall grand champ
  • Brooke Kobow, clothing and textiles, clothes you buy, overall reserve champ
  • Brynn Kobow, crafts, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Ariana Buysse, crafts, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Ariana Buysse, crafts, overall reserve champ
  • Matilyn Winter, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Taylor Lang, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 6 and older class champ
  • Hope Taylor, fashion revue, clothes you buy, Grades 6 and older class reserve champ
  • Brooke Kobow, fashion revue, clothes you buy, overall grand champ
  • Matilyn Winter, fashion revue, clothes you buy, overall reserve champ
  • Brooks Dettman, fine arts, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Isabel Katzenmeyer, fine arts, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Brie Kobow, needle arts, overall grand champ
  • Lizzy Tanata, needle arts, overall reserve champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Abagail Gruber, crafts, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Margaret Goebel, fine arts Grades 9 and older reserve champ
  • Alyssa Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Abagail Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Alyssa Gruber, performing arts, overall grand champ
  • Abagail Gruber, performing arts, overall reserve champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Paisley Pickar, clothing and textiles, non-garment, overall grand champ
  • Ariel Schimmel, performing arts, Grades 3-5 class champ

HOBBIES AND OTHER

Acoma Acorns:

  • Club banner, overall reserve champ
  • Club scrapbook, overall grand champ
  • Dylan Wigern, self-determined, overall grand champ
  • Carsten Rath, self-determined, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Dylan Wigern, self-determined, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Charles Feuerborn, shooting sports/wildlife management, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Abby Nesse, video/filmmaking, overall grand champ

Bear Lake Beavers:

  • Marshall Martig, elements of photography, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:

  • Club community pride, overall reserve champ
  • Club scrapbook, overall reserve champ
  • Lydia Freitag, elements of photography, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Emily Britcher, elements of photography, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Emily Britcher, photography, overall reserve champ
  • Emma Becker round robbin, grand champ
  • Benton Freitag, self-determined, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Sam Becker, self-determined, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Charlie Nelson, shooting sports/wildlife management, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ
  • Charlie Nelson, shop, Grades 3-5 class reserve champ

Lake Marion Lakers:

  • Alyosha Frick, self-determined, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Alyosha Frick, self-determined, overall reserve champ

Lynn Hustlers:

  • Club banner, overall grand champ
  • Club community pride, overall grand champ
  • Club scrapbook, overall grand champ
  • Shelby Lang, home environment, overall grand champ
  • Brooke Kobow, home environment, overall reserve champ
  • Brynn Kobow, consumer education, overall reserve champ
  • Blair Dettman, child and family development, overall grand champ
  • Brooks Dettman, fishing sports, overall grand champ
  • Kiley Lickfelt, elements of photography, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Ariana Buysse, photography, overall grand champ
  • Ariana Buysse, photo manipulation, Grades 9 and older class champ
  • Brooke Kobow,photo manipulation, Grades 9 and older class reserve champ
  • Blair Dettman, elements of photography, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Julia Rudebusch, self-determined, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Brie Kobow, shop, overall grand champ
  • Brynn Kobow, shop, Grades 3-5 class champ
  • Brie Kobow, shop, Grades 6-8 class champ

McLeod County 4-H Riders:

  • Alyssa Gruber, demonstrations, overall grand champ
  • Abagail Gruber, demonstrations, overall reserve champ
  • Alyssa Gruber , child and family development, overall reserve champ
  • Alyssa Gruber, round robbin, reserve champ

Otter Lake Royal Juniors:

  • Olivia Loncorich, consumer education, overall grand champ
  • Dalen Loncorich, shop, Grades 6-8 class reserve champ
  • Dalen Loncorich, shop, overall reserve champ

Winsted Jolly Juniors:

  • Jurney Dammann, elements of photography, Grades 6-8 class champ
  • Timothy Quast, tractor, overall grand champ
  • Julia Quast, youth leadership, overall grand champ
  • Elias Schimmel, youth leadership, overall reserve champ

Tags