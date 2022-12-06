Snow plow

Betty Whiteout joins the snowplow fleet in District 8. The name took first place with a total of 40,024 votes.

Snow plow

 File photo

Last winter’s big winner in the Minnesota Department of Transportation annual “Name a Snowplow” contest was Betty Whiteout, named after Betty White, the legendary comedic actress who died in late 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced contests to name eight snow plows in its fleet. In 2021, Plowy McPlowFace plowed through the competition to take top honors.

