Hutchinson High School artists demonstrated their talent and creativity during the 2021-22 Minnesota State High School League Art Competition April 23 at Mankato East High School. The group of eight students took home a total of nine awards.
HHS students earned the following:
- Superior Medal and Excellence Certificate: Owen Kellen, son of Erika and Derrick Kellen
- Superior Medal: Margaret Goebel, daughter of Susan and Steven Goebel; Taylor Schmalz, daughter of Nellie and Matthew Schmalz; Ava Paulson, daughter of Debra and John Paulson; and Melissa Narsavage, daughter of Dauna and Brian Narsavage
- Excellence Certificate: Jenna Fischer, daughter of Heather and David Fischer
- Honorable Mentions: Cora Renning, daughter of Abrah and Scott Renning; Maggie Nelson, daughter of Stephanie and Shawn Nelson.
This is the first time in three years the competition has taken place. It drew more than 160 entries and 14 schools including Delano, Jordan, Mankato East, Mankato West, Mound Westonka, Shakopee, Waconia, Worthington, St. Peter, New Prague, Bloomington Jefferson and Bloomington Kennedy.
Next up for the student artists is the K-12 Youth Art Exhibit May 3-20 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. All of the award winners will have their pieces on display, as well as more than 75 pieces by other students. A public open house is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. A public open house is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
For more information about the art competition, contact Tinea Graham and Carla Benson, HHS visual art instructors, at tinea.graham@isd423.org, or call 320-587-2151 ext. 5163. To learn more about the K-12 Youth Art Exhibit, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
— Kay Johnson