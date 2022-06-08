The Hutchinson High School class of 1972 is hosting its 50th reunion Sept. 9-10.
A casual gathering is at 5 p.m. Friday in the shelter at Masonic/West River Park. Saturday features a Historic Hutchinson bus tour and a tour of Hutchinson High School. The evening will be a time to reminisce and celebrate 50 years beginning at 5 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club. A taco buffet will be served with a cash bar available. RSVP for the reunion by Aug. 1 to Pam Pulkrabek at 612-423-9960.
Can you help? Contact information is needed for the following classmates: Marilyn Ronnei, Barb Pikal, Kathy Hunt, Paul Nass, Debbie Falling and Sharon Mealey. If you have information, let Pam Pulkrabek know.