West River Park was the place to be Thursday night for Water Carnival activities including the boat parade, live music by Andy Austin and fireworks! Hutchinson High School Theater took first place followed by second place: Hutch Tiger Cycling and third place: Mathern Construction. Congratulations!
top story
HHS Theater takes first place in WC boat parade
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hutch business all about moving forward
- The search is over. Medallion has been found!
- Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is June 13-19
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Dragons' Dom Dietel takes second in state shot put
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- LETTER: What a silly question
- Elks to celebrate Flag Day, June 14