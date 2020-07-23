Motorists should expect a detour on State Highway 5/25 from Green Isle to U.S. Highway 212 beginning Monday, Aug. 3, for a major resurfacing project.
The detour consists of Sibley County roads 15 and 9/McLeod County Road 1 and Highway 212 to the west or Highway 25, Sibley County Road 14/Carver County Road 53 and Highway 212 to the east.
The project, which should be complete in October, includes resurfacing the roadway, repairing multiple culverts throughout the project, adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and extending turn lanes at various locations.
Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $3,541,380.
Anyone with an interest or concerns about the project is encouraged to visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy5greenisle/ and contact the appropriate staff. A detour map is also available.