If you like to read and talk about books, joining a book club seems like a natural step.
A good starting point if you’re looking for a connection is local libraries. The Hutchinson Public Library offers adult and teen book clubs. The Litchfield Public Library features a beginners’ book club for first- through third-graders, an adult book club and a mystery book club.
New to the book discussion scene is Words & Wine at Crow River Winery. The next gathering is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. The $20 cover charge includes a glass of wine, dessert and the book talk.
This month’s featured book at Words & Wine is “Under a Flaming Sky: The Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel James Brown.
The book was the 2017 Hutchinson One Book, One Community selection. During the community book discussion event, a crowd filled the McLeod County Museum’s meeting room. The book touched people and the discussion was lively.
I stumbled on the book several years ago when I was looking for something interesting to read. As a writer, I was mesmerized by Brown’s use of language. He has a gifted way with words. For instance: “Buckets of water were of little avail now, though. ... Men were struggling to put water on the fires as the wind increased to a gale and beyond, the hot wind blowing the water back into their faces. Many of the burning structures were out of their range. There just wasn’t enough hose to reach them.”
He paints vivid pictures with words. The hot wind is licking at your face and arms as the water blows back in your face. You can feel the fear and frustration of the firefighters as they run out of hose.
It’s powerful writing. If the author’s name sounds familiar, he also wrote “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.”
If Brown’s Hinckley fire book was powerful, “Nine Boys in the Boat” hits you right between the eyes. He weaves a story of nine young men from working-class families during the Great Depression who entered the high-brow sport of crewing. It’s a tale that grabs you and never lets you go. It’s among the finest books I have ever read. Other readers agree. It has almost 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
For Brown fans, there’s good news. He’s working on another book. According to a press release from Penguin Random House, Brown’s new book, as yet untitled, follows four young Americans, children of Japanese immigrants, during World War II. The four men served with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated unit of second-generation Japanese Americans. The story turns on the nearly impossible mission they were given to rescue a battalion of Texans cut off and surrounded by German forces. The 442nd is the most decorated unit in U.S. military history for its size and length of service.
No publication date has been set for the new book.
Brown’s books “The Indifferent Stars Above,” “Under a Flaming Sky” and “The Boys in the Boat” are available to borrow at local libraries. For more information, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.