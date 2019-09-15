The Leader's Looking Back column, which highlights Hutchinson happenings from 1894 to 1994, is popular with readers. It's entertaining, interesting and occasionally insightful to learn the city's rich history and meet its colorful characters.
If you enjoy reading about Hutchinson's past, it's even better to experience it. Historic Hutchinson will bring history to life Sunday at its annual Living History Cemetery Tour at Oakland Cemetery.
Among this year's featured characters are two families — the Goodnows and the Adams — who made their homes on the 400 block of Main Street.
Abigail Egerstrom is portraying Margaret Goodnow who died at the age 15 in 1919. She was the second of four children born to Merton and Carrie Day Goodnow who lived at 446 Main St. S. Her father was a dentist and their home was designed by well-known architects Purcell and Elmslie and patterned after Frank Lloyd Wright's Ladies Home Journal plan of 1906. The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 for its prairie-style of architecture. It is owned by Jim and Linda Fahey. Egerstrom is following in the steps of her grandfather, Jim, who has directed shows and acted on the local stage.
On the other end of the block is the Quast and Adams House at 406 Main St. S. George Quast and Kathy Hanneman are telling the story of siblings Anna Marie and Will Durrant Adams. They were two of the five children of Judge David Adams and his wife Eunice Durrant Adams.
Anna Marie and Will lived with their sister Ella in the large brick house on the corner. The house has been described as a copy of the Duke of Norfolk's home on the estate where David Adams was raised and his father worked and died. It is said that in later years, each of the three siblings lived on a different floor of the house.
Joining the cast is Percy Sumner portrayed by Eli Welle, 8-year-old grandson of Jim and Linda Fahey. Sumner has the distinction of being the first burial at Oakland Cemetery. He was 4 years old when he died on Sept. 2, 1857. His mother wished for a place that her son could be buried and that his grave would not be disturbed.
At the time the cemetery was created, it was was on the outer edge of the village. Today, it is in the center of the city.
Rounding out Sunday's presentation is Walter Brogmus portrayed by Bill Arndt. He was born in Iowa in 1888. He operated Brogmus Produce for 30 years, which was one of several stores that sold poultry.
The addition of children to the living history cast is something new.
"It had been discussed by Historic Hutchinson that we had never had any children portrayed at the cemetery tour," Jim Fahey said. "Linda and I decided to ask Abigail, our oldest grandchild who will turn 13 in December, to play Margaret Goodnow who passed away 100 years ago last January. She is an exceptional student and reader. She hasn't seemed to have any apprehension about reading at her grandfather's church (he is a retired minister)."
Her cousin Eli Welle was recruited at a family gathering.
"When asked, Eli said that it sounded like fun," Jim Fahey said. "We asked him if he would like to portray Perry Sumner. Eli is also very articulate and a good reader. We are excited for both of them and surprised at their willingness to put themselves out in front of the public like this."
Sunday's tours are 12:30-2 p.m. Volunteers guide the tours, which begin every 20 minutes and crisscross through the cemetery to its subjects' graves. Admission is a freewill donation.
Mary Christensen, president of Historic Hutchinson, credited the longevity of the living history tour to the characters and the public's desire to learn about those lives and local history.
"The characters we portray are all a part of who, why and how our city's history was built," she said. "It takes a past to remind us of how we have grown into the future. Least we not forget all those who have gone before us."
ABOUT HISTORIC HUTCHINSON
Historic Hutchinson celebrated its 20th anniversary in August with a gala at the historic Great Northern Depot. Jim Fahey founded the group in 1999 as a way to preserve and protect Hutchinson's living and structural history.
The all-volunteer group has completed the following projects:
- restored the Quast Furniture billboard
- secured the Harrington-Merrill House on the National Register of Historic Places
- restored the exterior and grounds of the Harrington-Merrill House
- helped with the restoration of the historic State Theatre marquee
- helped the city acquire, restore and preserve the 1892 Episcopal Church
- helped save and preserve the Great Northern Depot prior to its renovation
- developed and presented living history tours and programs
- written grants to leverage more than $30,000 of Legacy funding back to Hutchinson
- fundraised more than $250,000 and reinvested those dollars into Hutchinson
- acquired the 1912 Seth Thomas clock in front of Hager Jewelry
- helped build awareness of Hutchinson historic assets
While much has been accomplished, much is yet to be done. Moving forward, the group is working on the following projects:
- restoration of the interior of the Harrington-Merrill House
- restoration of the windows and basement of the 1892 Episcopal Church
- restoration of the 1912 Seth Thomas clock
- preservation of the graffiti at the historic Great Northern Depot
To pay for these rehab projects, it takes fundraising, grants and donations.
Fundraising activities have included: galas at Steppingstone Gallery (now home to Aubony Bridal), the State Theatre, Hutchinson Center for the Arts, the Hutchinson Municipal Airport and most recently at the Great Northern Depot. It operates the popcorn cart during the summer at the Monday night concert series at Library Square and it sponsors and narrates historic tours of Hutchinson.
Historic Hutchinson is also responsible for the Historic Walking Tour brochure available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It is also available in the Leader's Guide to Hutchinson. The group also has created a registry of local historic places, many of which have been marked with a decorative sign.
It is a partner organization of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It has collaborated with local groups including the Hutchinson Theatre Company to produce three musical productions featuring the Sanders Family.
Interested in preserving Hutchinson history? Volunteers are welcome. Historic Hutchinson meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E.