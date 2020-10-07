Julie Rydberg didn’t start painting until February.
Less than nine months later, the Litchfield mother of three is already making history, in a sense, with her watercolors.
“It’s amazing. I’m just amazed,” Rydberg, 35, said. “I look (at my paintings) and think, ‘Did I do that?’ No, it can’t be that good. The brain hasn’t caught up yet. It’s been a fast ride.”
Indeed, for someone who was inspired to paint by the storybooks she read to her children, and who has never had formal training in painting, Rydberg’s initial forays into watercolors have been an unqualified success.
She already has accepted commissions to paint a number of buildings in Litchfield, as well as several homes from throughout the country. Included in her work are paintings of the Litchfield Opera House, Post Office, Hollywood Theater and Litchfield Woolen Mills.
“I’ve been having a blast. It’s been a good outlet for me,” Rydberg said of her new-found talent and the attention it has received.
Rydberg grew up in Alabama and attended a small Christian college in the South, where she earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s in secondary education. She and her husband, Andrew, moved to Litchfield 13 years ago, buying an older home with some history of its own and remodeling it.
Though a big change from the South, Rydberg said she enjoys Minnesota and especially the Litchfield area. As she has gotten to know it, much of that appreciation has focused on the many older, historic buildings and homes in the city.
Her interest in painting some of those structures, she says, grew from reading to her children.
“We read a lot, and a lot of these books are illustrated, and as an artistic person, I was inspired by those books and said, ‘I could do that,’” she said. “Some of my favorite (books) were illustrated with watercolor, and I thought those are the most eye-catching and beautiful to look at.”
Rydberg recalls taking some art lessons as a child, mostly working with acrylic and oil paints. But she says she had not done any real painting since then, and especially not watercolors
Still, the more she read to her children, the more she was encouraged to pick up a brush.
“I just thought, you know, I could do this, I could write and illustrate a book,” Rydberg said. “And that’s really what was the springboard for my watercolor adventure.
“And I thought I should get some practice in actually painting first, before I try to do illustrations for a book, and it’s led me to this,” she added, “my project for the historic buildings.”
Once she decided to give it a try, Rydberg chose the Litchfield Opera House as her first subject. Capturing the 120-year-old building’s stately appearance as a “first try” at watercolor painting might have been intimidating to some. Rydberg simply saw it as an opportunity.
“Oh, the Opera House was just a beautiful building. The restoration was so great, and it was just so eye-catching. I think that’s what made me start with the Opera House,” Rydberg said. “My love for historic buildings started with my home. And it just grew from there. We started looking at historic buildings in town. There’s so many beautiful ones to choose from. And I just decided, you know, I should just do a series of historic buildings in Litchfield.”
Upon finishing the Opera House painting, Rydberg said, it was only natural to turn around and paint the Litchfield Post Office, a historic building in its own right — and just across the street from her first subject.
As she got more into what she calls her historic building series, Rydberg solicited ideas from her social media followers, asking which buildings she should paint next. That led her to the Hollywood Theater and to the former Litchfield Woolen Mills building, current home of Integrated Power Services’ Litchfield Service Center, both of which she accepted a commissions for.
Most recently, followers urged her to paint the G.A.R. Hall, and Rydberg says she’s up for the challenge.
“I love to see people, especially my historic buildings and homes I do for people, remember things through my paintings, knowing that that’s something they’ll treasure,” Rydberg said. “You know, a flower is beautiful. And, you know, landscapes are wonderful, but really for me, knowing that they can remember and have the joy, the joy that it brings back to them, that’s really special.”
Despite the attention her work has received, Rydberg’s creative process is relatively anonymous.
She doesn’t set up an easel across the street from her architectural subject. Rather, she uses photographs of the building as her models to do pencil sketches and then begin the painting process.
She’s a stickler for detail and driven to create paintings that accurately tell the history and architectural significance of a building, but Rydberg does not spend hours in a studio in pursuit of those goals.
After all, she’s a wife and mother of three young children, just one of school age, who demand attention. So she often does her painting in short snippets of time, all in a small office in her Litchfield home.
“I fit it in a few minutes here and there, a little bit during rest time, a little bit after bedtime,” Rydberg said.
As she continues to improve her skills, Rydberg has reached out to other creative people in Litchfield and beyond. She also became a member of the National Watercolor Society.
“Personally, I’ve been trying to discover more local artists, follow them and see their work,” she said. “And that’s what’s fun sometimes, to talk shop. … What other people are doing is very interesting to me.”
She figures it’s all part of her learning process as an artist, a title she’s been wearing for less than a year, and into which she wants to continue to grow.
“I’m a very creative person,” Rydberg said. “So my creativity is going to find an outlet somewhere. Right now, watercolor painting is just really what gives me a time to be creative and learn new things and new techniques and, you know, even be a blessing to other people, by painting something that’s dear to them.”