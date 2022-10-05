The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are producing the Christmas show — and this title is a mouthful — “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary and Joseph, Herod the Nut, and the Slaughter of Twelve Hit Carols in a Pear Tree.”
Auditions are 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S. The plan is to read through the entire play to get to know and enjoy it — and share a few laughs and maybe tears. Adults, as well as a few teens and children, will be needed for this show. The performances will take place Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 at the Dassel History Center.