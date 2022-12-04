Sunday's beautiful winter weather drew a crowd to the Crow River Singers 2 p.m. concert at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This was the community choir's second performance, the first taking place Friday night at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson.
One of the highlights of the song-filled afternoon was a surprise visit by Santa Claus. He arrived during the choir's presentation of "Santa Baby." He popped into the sanctuary and did a meet and greet with guests sitting in the pews. It was a festive touch to a festive concert.