The Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library are hosting their annual Holiday Book Sale in December. New and like-new books and videos will be sold at the Friends' Book Nook Sale Table in the Library's lobby. Featured are many books for all ages, some with a Christmas theme as well as those by popular authors on a range of topics. New items are added weekly to the table.
To schedule a browsing appointment, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Money raised from the sale of these books is used to support the library.