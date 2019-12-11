Early Childhood Family Education students, parents and staff spent a few hours out of the classroom Monday and Tuesday to share a little Christmas cheer.
For two hours each day, ECFE visited Ecumen Oaks and Pines, and on Tuesday evening it visited Woodstone Senior Living. Students interacted with residents, ate candy and cookies, played games and sang Christmas carols.
Connecting children and seniors was a priority identified by ECFE’s Marijean Storlie when she stepped into the coordinator role last year. Educators started the program Hands Together to connect “the littlest learners with the wisest.”
— Jeremy Jones