If you're looking to get into the spirit of the holiday season earlier this year, head to the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson and buy a ticket for Today's Women of Hutchinson's Holiday Homes Bus Tour. The event is 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
This year's tour will feature three local homes decorated for the holidays. Tour buses will depart at 12:30 p.m. from Christ the King Lutheran Church parking lot, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. When the tour is completed, buses will return to the church where attendees can enjoy dessert, multiple raffles and door prizes. Only 120 tickets will be sold for this event. The cost is $25, and payment is requested by cash or check.
Today's Women of Hutchinson raises funds for different causes in Hutchinson and learns more about the city through educational programs. It meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. There are no meetings in July or August. Annual membership dues are $25.
For more information, call Linda at 320-587-0426.